Golf centre raises £34,000 for Doddie Weir’s foundation

The owners of a Scottish golf centre have handed over a cheque for £34,000 to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.



Back in March, Kingsfield Golf Centre owners the Arkley family pledged their support to the charity set-up by former Scotland rugby star Doddie Weir, following his diagnosis Motor Neurone Disease in June 2017.

The My Name’5 Doddie Foundation aims to raise money to aid research into the causes of the incurable disease.



At the handing over of the cheque, where 2014 Ryder Cup player Stephen Gallacher was in attendance, Robert Arkley said: “Absolutely delighted to present this cheque for £34k to @MNDoddie5 to aid vital research into MND.

Absolutely delighted to present this cheque for £34k to @MNDoddie5 to aid vital research into MND. Doddie, a true legend, has committed himself to helping others. It's been a pleasure having him here today, and all of you - for your contributions this year - should feel proud. pic.twitter.com/1q386WnWtr — Robert Arkley (@kingsfieldgolf) December 4, 2018

A large portion of the money raised was from the nine-hole facility’s annual Katie’s Cup event which, held every August, has become Kingsfield’s very own ‘major’ golf championship.

For Jane Arkley, who runs the Tee Caddy coffee shop, there is a particular poignancy to the day each year, but also happiness at the incredible sums going to charity.

£34,000 is a FANTASTIC amount raised from the brilliant efforts of the Arkley Family, staff & customers during 2018 🙌#KatiesCup

She said: “My baby girl, Katie, was stillborn 15 years ago and it was a good friend of ours who suggested we start up a Katie’s Cup. Ever since, it has been a really good event raising magnificent sums of money, year on year.”



Charities to have benefited over the years include Sands, Leukaemia Research @ The Beatson, the On-Course Foundation, Children’s Liver Disease Foundation, Bosom Buds, Pancreatic Cancer Scotland, Kidney Kids Scotland, and now MND through Doddie’s charity.