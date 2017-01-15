Golf club trials unique new pricing policy

An American golf club has introduced a unique new pricing policy that could see all of its visitors speed up on the course.

Players at the Lodge of Four Seasons in Missouri will now pay ‘by the hour’ at the resort, a pricing model inspired by feedback and analysis from guests to offer players new value in 2017.

“I’ve never seen another golf course offer this kind of pricing” – Matt Tausig

A press release issued by the resort states that hourly pricing gives golfers, particularly locals and leisure guests, the best value for their game, no matter how long they play.

“This is definitely a first for The Lodge,” Matt Tausig, director of golf, told Lake News Online. “I’ve worked in the golf industry for 25 years, and I’ve never seen another golf course offer this kind of pricing.”

“Local golfers and leisure guests who want to play for whatever small window of time they have – that’s who this is geared towards.”

With all the talk about slow play following Jason Day’s comments last week that he ‘didn’t care’ about speeding up, could this pricing policy be seen as a way of speeding up play?

Or could you only envisage this being problematic to the club if certain groups wanted to play faster than others or, importantly, didn’t really care about how much they were paying for their rounds.

What do you make of this new pay by the hour pricing policy adopted by the Lodge of Four Seasons? Could you see it catching on here in the UK? Leave your thoughts in the ‘Comments’ section below.

