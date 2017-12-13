Golf fan pays eye-watering sum for lesson with Tiger Woods

How much would you say a lesson with 14-time major champion Tiger Woods is worth? Well, you’re about to find out.



A lesson for two people with Woods was auctioned for an eye-watering $210,000 on Monday night, with all proceeds going to the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

What's a lesson with @TigerWoods worth? On Monday at a draw party for the Hurricane Harvey Relief Pro-Am organized by tour players @ChrisStroudPGA and @BobbyGatesGolf, a lesson with Tiger went for $210,000. The event concluded today at @BluejackNation, an ETW design. — Tim Rosaforte (@TimRosaforte) December 12, 2017

The auction took place at the Hurricane Harvey Relief Pro-Am at Bluejack National – a golf course designed by Woods on the outskirts of Houston, which bore the brunt of the devastating hurricane.

Around 25 pros, including Patrick Reed, Jimmy Walker, Ben Crenshaw, Hale Irwin, Fuzzy Zoeller and Stacy Lewis, took part in the event which, in total, raised more than $1m.

It’s the latest in many ways golfers have helped the Hurricane Harvey relief effort. In September, Lewis won the LPGA Tour’s Cambia Portland Classic and donated her entire $195,000 winner’s cheque to help her stricken hometown.

Among the other auction items were a membership at Bluejack National, golf on the Monterey Peninsula and golf at Floridian National Golf Club in Florida.