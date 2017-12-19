There are no results available.
Golf News

Golf fans vent fury at SPOTY 'coverage'

By Martin Inglis18 December, 2017
SPOTY Sports Personality of the Year
Spoty

Blink and you would have missed it.

In the 135-minute BBC Sports Personality of the Year show, golf featured for – in total – comfortably less than one minute.

A fleeting bit on Sergio Garcia ending his major heartache at The Masters, a note on Jordan Spieth capturing The Open in one of the championship’s most dramatic final days in recent memory and mentions of Justin Thomas’s maiden major at the US PGA Championship and Tommy Fleetwood’s Race to Dubai triumph.

Garcia wasn’t even on the eight-person shortlist to win Overseas Sports Personality of the Year, which Roger Federer won for a record fourth time.

The sad thing? It really wasn’t all that surprising – and plenty golf fans took to Twitter during the show to vent their anger.

Eddie Pepperell also weighed in with his thoughts.

What do you think of the amount of representation golf got on last night’s SPOTY? Let us know in the ‘Comments’ section below.

