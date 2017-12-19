Golf fans vent fury at SPOTY 'coverage'

Blink and you would have missed it.



In the 135-minute BBC Sports Personality of the Year show, golf featured for – in total – comfortably less than one minute.

A fleeting bit on Sergio Garcia ending his major heartache at The Masters, a note on Jordan Spieth capturing The Open in one of the championship’s most dramatic final days in recent memory and mentions of Justin Thomas’s maiden major at the US PGA Championship and Tommy Fleetwood’s Race to Dubai triumph.

Garcia wasn’t even on the eight-person shortlist to win Overseas Sports Personality of the Year, which Roger Federer won for a record fourth time.

The sad thing? It really wasn’t all that surprising – and plenty golf fans took to Twitter during the show to vent their anger.

SPOTY is up there with the worst, hypocritical tv awards shows there is. Tommy Fleetwood or Jermaine Defoe not even quoted. Both deserving winners for two completely different reasons. There are no personalities left in sport. At least winning ones, that is. — Callum Macaulay (@birdieblitz83) December 17, 2017

So far a footballer who has won exactly zero and a tennis player who got to a semi final are ahead of @TommyFleetwood1#spoty — Chris Kelly (@chrisjkelly1) December 17, 2017

Just a reminder... Sergio Garcia, a major winner at last in 2017, wasn't even nominated for the overseas #SPOTY award. A darts player was, of course. — Michael McEwan (@MMcEwanBunkered) December 17, 2017

The lack of golf during the @BBCSport#SPOTY is utterly embarrassing. — DAN (@dansoutham89) December 17, 2017

@SportsBreakfast@alanbrazil absolutely shocking spoty, not only have the bbc gave up on showing Golf on mainstream tv.....they completely ignored it the whole night! Need to take a look at themselves, they just try to promote the sports they actually still show #joke — Ashley Mason (@AshleyMason28) December 18, 2017

Can someone @BBCSport please explain to me how female tennis player who made a semi-final is more deserving of nomination ahead of @TommyFleetwood1#spoty — One Eyed Crow (@RossKinnaird) December 17, 2017

Eddie Pepperell also weighed in with his thoughts.

I grew up loving SPOTY. I even dreamed one day of winning it! But with age I’ve either grown incredibly cynical, or it’s become a complete shambles of an award. I hope it’s the former, but sometimes wonder if it’s the latter. — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) December 17, 2017

