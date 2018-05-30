Golf to star as Scotland hosts Special Olympics Anniversary event

Golf will be one of the headline sports at the Special Olympics Anniversary Games, taking place in Scotland this August.



To celebrate 50 years of the Special Olympics movement, Stirling will host 1,400 athletes from August 9-12 for a full programme of sporting events, including football and swimming, with competitors able to take part regardless of age.

Callander Golf Club, 15 miles north of Stirling, will be the host venue for the golf event, which will also be a celebration of the 40th anniversary of the movement in the UK.



MORE - Women's golf gets huge boost from R&A



Graham Rae, a volunteer with Special Olympics Scotland, is excited to help the athletes and to promote Scotland as an inclusive country.

“Scotland is a big participant in the Special Olympics movement,” said Rae. “We have a number of regions across the country and we are always well represented at all these games and that is why we are hosting this anniversary games.

MORE - Paul Lawrie helps Aberdeen FC and The Open join forces



“The golf will be focused on one day of competition and I am sure that the athletes can’t wait to participate.”

Special Olympics Scotland is organising an auction in order to help raise funds for the Games, with a sensational prize up for grabs.

The lucky winner will receive two hospitality tickets to the Open Championship, taking place this summer at Carnoustie.



MORE - Carnoustie opens brand new clubhouse ahead of 2018 Open



The package will include a Champagne reception, three-course lunch and a complimentary bar on Saturday, July 21.

Also included are two one-hour golf lessons at Gleneagles.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply email your name, address, and contact details - along with the amount you wish to bid for the package - to info@specialolympicsscotland40.com

Bidding closes on June 8, 2018.

Have you ever tried FootGolf?



We have! We even filmed a video about the experience. Check it out below (and remember to subscribe to ourYouTube channel for loads more great video content).