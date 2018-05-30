Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
HomeGolf NewsGolf to star as Scotland hosts Special Olympics Anniversary event

Golf News

Golf to star as Scotland hosts Special Olympics Anniversary event

By David Hayhoe30 May, 2018
Special Olympics Special Olympics Scotland Callander Golf Club Scottish Golf
So Golf Ball

Golf will be one of the headline sports at the Special Olympics Anniversary Games, taking place in Scotland this August.

To celebrate 50 years of the Special Olympics movement, Stirling will host 1,400 athletes from August 9-12 for a full programme of sporting events, including football and swimming, with competitors able to take part regardless of age.

Callander Golf Club, 15 miles north of Stirling, will be the host venue for the golf event, which will also be a celebration of the 40th anniversary of the movement in the UK.

MORE - Women's golf gets huge boost from R&A

Graham Rae, a volunteer with Special Olympics Scotland, is excited to help the athletes and to promote Scotland as an inclusive country.

 “Scotland is a big participant in the Special Olympics movement,” said Rae. “We have a number of regions across the country and we are always well represented at all these games and that is why we are hosting this anniversary games.

Special Oympics Highland Open 2017 2

MORE - Paul Lawrie helps Aberdeen FC and The Open join forces

“The golf will be focused on one day of competition and I am sure that the athletes can’t wait to participate.”

Special Olympics Scotland is organising an auction in order to help raise funds for the Games, with a sensational prize up for grabs.

The lucky winner will receive two hospitality tickets to the Open Championship, taking place this summer at Carnoustie.

MORE - Carnoustie opens brand new clubhouse ahead of 2018 Open

The package will include a Champagne reception, three-course lunch and a complimentary bar on Saturday, July 21.

Also included are two one-hour golf lessons at Gleneagles.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply email your name, address, and contact details - along with the amount you wish to bid for the package - to info@specialolympicsscotland40.com

Bidding closes on June 8, 2018.

Have you ever tried FootGolf?

We have! We even filmed a video about the experience. Check it out below (and remember to subscribe to ourYouTube channel for loads more great video content).

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - Scottish News

Golf News

Golf to star as Scotland hosts Special Olympics Anniversary event
New

By David Hayhoe

Jack Nicklaus makes bold Tiger Woods prediction
Jack Nicklaus

By bunkered.co.uk

Women's golf gets huge boost from R&A
The R&A

By bunkered.co.uk

'Difficult' Wentworth decision pays off for Justin Rose
Justin Rose

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
Tiger Woods

By David Cunninghame

Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Review

By Michael McEwan

Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Scottish Open

By bunkered.co.uk

Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy
Padraig Harrington

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
How to effectively compress the golf ball
Watch
play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
Increase your shoulder turn and improve your golf
Callaway
play button
The right address is the basis of every good golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow