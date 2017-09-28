Golf voted world's most boring sport in survey

A survey has revealed that golf is the world’s most boring sport.

The poll, commissioned by online casino Casumo.com, asked 2,000 adults their thoughts on which game was most tedious, with 39% of respondents saying golf – followed by cricket, bridge, chess and snooker.

In giving their reasons as to why they’d listed golf and cricket at the top, the respondents said it was largely due to their confusing rules and slow pace.

According to the research, one in ten even put videos of golf on at night to help them fall asleep.

Gregory Tatton-Brown, a spokesman for online casino Casumo.com, said: “Brits have a funny relationship with sports that many people would consider ‘boring’.

“Some people almost enjoy the fact that their favourite sports are dull as dishwater, as it gives them a sense of pride about loving something most people can’t understand.

“But for the vast majority of us, their confusing rules and slow pace mean they’re impenetrable to all but the most dedicated followers.”

Top 30 most boring sports

1. Golf

2. Cricket

3. Bridge

4. Chess

5. Snooker

6. Dressage

7. Fishing

8. Darts

9. Bowls

10. Football

11. Draughts

12. Formula One

13. Show jumping

14. Ultimate Frisbee

15. Horse racing

16. American football

17. Rugby

18. Curling

19. Tennis

20. Boxing

21. Fencing

22. Baseball

23. Netball

24. Ten-pin bowling

25. Water polo

26. Archery

27. Superbike racing

28. Gymnastics

29. Hurling

30. Diving