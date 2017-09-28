There are no results available.
Golf voted world's most boring sport in survey

By Bunkered Golf Magazine28 September, 2017
Worlds Most Boring Sport Revealed 1088758

A survey has revealed that golf is the world’s most boring sport.

The poll, commissioned by online casino Casumo.com, asked 2,000 adults their thoughts on which game was most tedious, with 39% of respondents saying golf – followed by cricket, bridge, chess and snooker.

In giving their reasons as to why they’d listed golf and cricket at the top, the respondents said it was largely due to their confusing rules and slow pace.

According to the research, one in ten even put videos of golf on at night to help them fall asleep.

Gregory Tatton-Brown, a spokesman for online casino Casumo.com, said: “Brits have a funny relationship with sports that many people would consider ‘boring’.

“Some people almost enjoy the fact that their favourite sports are dull as dishwater, as it gives them a sense of pride about loving something most people can’t understand.

“But for the vast majority of us, their confusing rules and slow pace mean they’re impenetrable to all but the most dedicated followers.”

Top 30 most boring sports

1. Golf
2. Cricket
3. Bridge
4. Chess
5. Snooker
6. Dressage
7. Fishing
8. Darts
9. Bowls
10. Football
11. Draughts
12. Formula One
13. Show jumping
14. Ultimate Frisbee
15. Horse racing
16. American football
17. Rugby
18. Curling
19. Tennis
20. Boxing
21. Fencing
22. Baseball
23. Netball
24. Ten-pin bowling
25. Water polo
26. Archery
27. Superbike racing
28. Gymnastics
29. Hurling
30. Diving

Golf voted world's most boring sport in survey

