GolfBuddy has released its brand new rangefinder for 2017 – the LR7 – which builds on the market-leading features of the hugely popular LR5.



Housed in a compact, ergonomic body and weighing just 218g, the lightweight LR7 fits snugly in the hand and provides accurate distances to plus or minus a yard at a simple touch of a button.

With six times magnification for an easier target location and four scan modes, the LR7 is simple to use and has a mode function for every preference.

Standard mode provides a quick distance to any selected target. With one click, scan mode continuously looks for ten seconds showing distances to varying targets. This can be useful for assessing various hazards from the tee.



Read more -

Pin mode scans for ten seconds before displaying the distance to the closest target, making it the most useful for approach shots.

Pin finder mode repeats the function of pin mode, but adds in a vibration function for confirmation of an acquired target.

The LR7 also has various practical features such as an automatic shut off after ten seconds, water resistant, an eye piece adjustment for visual requirements and a batter indicator so you’ll never be caught short for a distance with the LR7.

GolfBuddy LR7 laser rangefinder



Available: Now

Price: £249.99

Colours: White / Silver / Black

More info:golfbuddyglobal.com

Twitter:@GolfBuddyGlobal