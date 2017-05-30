There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsGolfBuddy launch LR7 laser rangefinder

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Gear

GolfBuddy launch LR7 laser rangefinder

By Chris Doyle30 May, 2017
GolfBuddy DMDs
Golf Buddy Lr7

GolfBuddy has released its brand new rangefinder for 2017 – the LR7 – which builds on the market-leading features of the hugely popular LR5.

Housed in a compact, ergonomic body and weighing just 218g, the lightweight LR7 fits snugly in the hand and provides accurate distances to plus or minus a yard at a simple touch of a button.

With six times magnification for an easier target location and four scan modes, the LR7 is simple to use and has a mode function for every preference.

Standard mode provides a quick distance to any selected target. With one click, scan mode continuously looks for ten seconds showing distances to varying targets. This can be useful for assessing various hazards from the tee.

Read more -

Golf Buddy Lr71

Pin mode scans for ten seconds before displaying the distance to the closest target, making it the most useful for approach shots.

Pin finder mode repeats the function of pin mode, but adds in a vibration function for confirmation of an acquired target.

The LR7 also has various practical features such as an automatic shut off after ten seconds, water resistant, an eye piece adjustment for visual requirements and a batter indicator so you’ll never be caught short for a distance with the LR7.

GolfBuddy LR7 laser rangefinder

Available: Now
Price: £249.99
Colours: White / Silver / Black
More info:golfbuddyglobal.com
Twitter:@GolfBuddyGlobal

Related Articles - GolfBuddy

Related Articles - DMDs

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

Latest Headlines

Golf News

Tiger Woods 'didn't know where he was' upon arrest
Tiger Woods

By Martin Inglis

How Twitter reacted to Tiger Woods' arrest
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

New Cameron & Crown putters revealed
Titleist

By David Cunninghame

GolfBuddy launch LR7 laser rangefinder
Gear

By Chris Doyle

Richie Ramsay secures US Open spot
Richie Ramsay

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

Danny Willett splits from long-term caddie
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win an amazing golf holiday to Malaga
Macdonald Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Rory McIlroy confirms TaylorMade switch
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

10 things you NEED to know about Joe Miller
New

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a Powerbug GTX1 electic trolley
Powerbug

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below