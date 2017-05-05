GolfBuddy release WTX and WT6 watches

GolfBuddy have introduced not one, but two new models of GPS watch for 2017, including its most advanced ever model WTX.



The WTX boasts exceptional functionality and, with a touchscreen function, the golfer can navigate their way around the course with ease.

Expected features such as distances to front, centre, back and hazards come as standard but the WTX also provides complete hole layout with golfer’s position, dynamic green view for accurate distances from the specific angle of approach, shot distance measurement and pin position selection for the most accurate distances possible.



It also features extra ‘skins’ giving stylish watch options when not in GPS mode.

Smart phone compatibility brings extra levels of function, with on-course updates available for download automatically via Bluetooth and fitness watch features such as odometer and GPS tracking.

Where the WTX offers advanced features and connectivity, WT6 (above) delivers simple, accurate GPS numbers for the golfer that just wants yardage at a glance.

Nine-hour battery in golf mode and up to two months in watch, the WT6 gives dependable distances to front, centre, back and hazards and also benefits from dynamic green view for improved accuracy.

GolfBuddy WTX and WT6 watches

Available: Now

Price: WTX - £199.99; WT6 - £139.99

More info:golfbuddyglobal.com

Twitter:@GolfBuddyGlobal