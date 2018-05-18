Golfer, 93, makes hole-in-one... then retires

Amateur golfer Ben Bender is living proof that, no matter how old you are, you should never give up on your dreams of making a hole-in-one.



Teeing it up at Green Valley Golf Club in Ohio, USA, the 93-year-old made his first hole-in-one after more than 70 years of playing, striping his 5-wood on the par-3 third hole.

"I'd come close to some hole-in-ones, but this one was level on the green before it curved towards the hole and went in," Bender told the Zanesville Times Recorder. "I was in awe watching it."

After that, Bender thought, what better way to bow out? He played a few more holes before walking in and putting away his clubs for good.

"I played a few more holes, but my hips were hurting and I had to stop," Bender said. "It seemed the Lord knew this was my last round so he gave me a hole-in-one.

"I was lucky to play golf this long, but I never expected (a hole-in-one). It was the last time I was able to play, and I think God had a hand in this. I loved the game and hate to give it up, but I can't play forever."

Now that's a golf story that has a happy ending. Never give up, folks!

