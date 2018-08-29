Golfer agrees to send old his gear to Twitter 'chancer' namesake

Sometimes it sucks to share the same name as a famous person.



Just ask Dr Donald Trump or Seattle-based photographer Taylor Swift.

Other times, though, it can pay off.

Chris Wood is the latest person to discover that. Going by the name @rawhideclyde1 on Twitter, he reached out to his namesake – three-time European Tour winner and 2016 Ryder Cup player Chris Wood – to cheekily ask him for some of his old gear.



Check out his tweet:

@Chris3Wood I'm a huge fan and also named Chris Wood. I'm also 6'5. I know this isn't true for all golfers but if you have anything that you could send me it would be the coolest thing in the world. Father of 3 and hardly have enough money to golf, much less buy apparel. Thanks!! — Chris Wood (@rawhideclyde1) August 28, 2018

Seems he got former BMW PGA champion Chris on a good day.

I like the fact you’ve chanced your luck!! I will send you some old clubs 👍🏻 https://t.co/jYUZm1uUrQ — Chris Wood (@Chris3Wood) August 28, 2018

How good is that?

Of course, the exchange prompted some more people to get their begging bowls out.

My names Chris, I used to live in Bristol and occasionally play golf. Can I have some of your old underpants please. — Tuffer (@TufferB) August 29, 2018

@Chris3Wood hi Chris I’m an over the top 10 handicap golfer, I’m a little shorter than you, but my mum is a good seamstress and my pro @GolfLS18 is a a top pro if you’ve any old fodder you could throw my way I’d gladly have them altered to fit. I’d even carry your bag for you! — Gavin Pickup (@KTMGav) August 28, 2018

I sent a message to @Danny_Willett once and didn't even get a like 😂 — Andy Willett (@AndyWillett1985) August 28, 2018

I’d offer you some from when I was 11 years old but I was 6ft 1 back then.. sorry! https://t.co/FctQI2orn1 — Chris Wood (@Chris3Wood) August 28, 2018

Fair play to Chris, it's a cool gesture. But if there's golfer you really want to have the same name as, it's surely Tommy Fleetwood. This is why.

