Golf News

Golfer agrees to send old his gear to Twitter 'chancer' namesake

By Michael McEwan29 August, 2018
Chris Wood European Tour Twitter Ryder Cup 2016 Hazeltine BMW PGA Championship Tommy Fleetwood
Chris Wood

Sometimes it sucks to share the same name as a famous person.

Just ask Dr Donald Trump or Seattle-based photographer Taylor Swift.

Other times, though, it can pay off.

Chris Wood is the latest person to discover that. Going by the name @rawhideclyde1 on Twitter, he reached out to his namesake – three-time European Tour winner and 2016 Ryder Cup player Chris Wood – to cheekily ask him for some of his old gear.

• Sergio speaks out on Ryder Cup prospects

• PGA Tour plotting major FedEx Cup overhaul

• Three-way fight for final automatic Team Europe spot

Check out his tweet:

Seems he got former BMW PGA champion Chris on a good day.

How good is that?

Of course, the exchange prompted some more people to get their begging bowls out.

Fair play to Chris, it's a cool gesture. But if there's golfer you really want to have the same name as, it's surely Tommy Fleetwood.  This is why.

