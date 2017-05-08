There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsGolfer gets LPGA invite through controversial Twitter poll

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Golf News

Golfer gets LPGA invite through controversial Twitter poll

By Bunkered Golf Magazine08 May, 2017
LPGA Tour
Sharmila Nicollet

Indian golfer Sharmila Nicollet has received an invite to the LPGA Tour’s ShopRite LPGA Classic after a highly controversial Twitter poll.

The tournament teamed-up with MVPindex, which ranks, measures, and values more than 50,000 of the biggest influencers on social media in sports and entertainment, to offer the final spot in the field for the event.

Scotland’s Carly Booth was among the four available to vote for, along with American Blair O’Neal and Susana Benavides from Bolivia, but it was Nicollet who came out on top with 39% of the 26,000-plus votes.

Nicollet has played in 52 events in her career on the Ladies European Tour but has amassed earnings of just €16,147 in that time, with a best finish of T17 at the 2013 Turkish Airlines Ladies Open.

____________________________________________________

Each player on social media

Sharmila Nicollet

Twitter: 357k Instagram: 107k

Blair O'Neal

Twitter: 77k Instagram: 188k

Carly Booth

Twitter: 36k Instagram: 63k

Susana Benavides

Twitter: 7k Instagram: 21k

______________________________________________________

As you can see above, all of the golfers have a substantial social media following and the poll prompted a furious backlash from members of the public on Twitter for seemingly prioritising that over an invite for a player's golfing ability.

Related Articles - LPGA Tour

Related Articles - Trending

Latest Headlines

Golf News

Golfer gets LPGA invite through controversial Twitter poll
LPGA Tour

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

GEAR SHORTS Rory McIlroy set to pen TaylorMade deal
Gear Shorts

By David Cunninghame

John Daly ends 13-year win drought... and celebrates in style
Trending

By Martin Inglis

Richie Ramsay & Marc Warren hail inaugural GolfSixes
New

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win an amazing golf holiday to Malaga
Macdonald Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Henrik Stenson: How to hit out of a divot
TIPS

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

10 things you NEED to know about Joe Miller
New

By Martin Inglis

Ian Poulter gets PGA Tour card reprieve
Ian Poulter

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a Powerbug GTX1 electic trolley
Powerbug

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below