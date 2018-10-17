Golfer taking on epic marathon challenge to raise cancer awareness

An industry professional is setting out on an ambitious challenge to fly the flag – quite literally – for cancer sufferers worldwide.



Between now and December, Nick Edmund – a golf writer and former managing director of Faldo Design – will walk approximately 400 miles to and from 24 of Scotland’s top golf clubs, carrying his golf clubs on his back.

The 57-year-old, who is currently in remission for head and neck cancer, will stop pause only to undergo radiotherapy treatment in London.



His epic trek started this week at Trump Turnberry and will take him to Royal Dornoch via he likes of Prestwick, Royal Troon, Western Gailes and Dundonald.

At each course he visits, Edmund will play the fourth hole to raise awareness of his Global Golf4 Cancer campaign. He will also deliver a distinctive Global Golf4 Cancer awareness flag for the club to fly periodically on that hole in support of the campaign.

Making his challenge all the more remarkable is the fact that, on September 11, Edmund had his third operation in just six weeks to undergo reconstruction work on his forehead.

“It’s not exactly been the easiest of times,” said Nick, “I seem to have spent much of the past two months in the company of surgeons, doctors and nurses but I never doubted we would launch our Scottish campaign in October or that I would endeavour to complete the ‘Turnberry to Dornoch’ golf-walk before the end of the year.

“Without wanting to sound ‘high and mighty’, we are on a mission here, and our aim is simple: to enlist the support of golfers in the fight against cancer.

“The game has enormous international reach and if we can inspire the golfing community to fly the flag for cancer sufferers and support various cancer fighting initiatives worldwide, then I think we can make a real difference.”

Edmund completed a similar marathon expedition around the west coast of Ireland earlier this year but, since then, has had to deal with a new cancer diagnosis during the summer and the extensive surgery and radiotherapy treatment that followed.



William Townley, one of the consultants who has treated Edmund at Guy’s Hospital in London, is stunned by his efforts.

“What he has embarked upon just a month after coming out of hospital is truly extraordinary,” said Townley.

For further information about Global Golf4 Cancer, log-on to www.globalgolf4cancer.org

Pics: Dave Cannon / Getty Images