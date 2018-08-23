search
HomeGolf NewsGolfer ‘turned away’ from club... for wearing wrong socks!

Golf News

Golfer ‘turned away’ from club... for wearing wrong socks!

By Michael McEwan21 August, 2018
Golf Socks

Got high blood pressure? Then we advise caution before you read on…

A golfer was refused access to a course in Hertfordshire – because his SOCKS were the wrong colour!

Allow us to explain. Hitchin man David Cole and his brother turned up for a round at Letchworth Golf Club in Hertfordshire recently, only for David to be told that he wouldn’t be allowed on the course.

Here's his tweet to the club:

We know what you're thinking. This must have been some sort of a mistake? Perhaps a breakdown in communication? Maybe even just somebody out to tarnish the club's reputation on social media.

Apparently not.

Check out the response from the club that actually corroborates David's story:

Unbelievable.

And it gets worse:

As of 10am this morning, the club has yet to reply to David’s most recent tweet.

Imagine having a policy that says you can only wear white socks. Why on Earth would you want to make it more difficult for people to play your golf course or give them silly reasons not to?

A sad, sad state of affairs.

