Golfer ‘turned away’ from club... for wearing wrong socks!

Got high blood pressure? Then we advise caution before you read on…



A golfer was refused access to a course in Hertfordshire – because his SOCKS were the wrong colour!

Allow us to explain. Hitchin man David Cole and his brother turned up for a round at Letchworth Golf Club in Hertfordshire recently, only for David to be told that he wouldn’t be allowed on the course.

Here's his tweet to the club:



Got refused @GolfLetchworth as my socks were not white!.(they were black spots socks) I was wearing shorts and a polo shirt but still got refused! They would rather so no to £60 between me and my brother for a sock colour which you can hardly see! 🤨 @TheClub@Dpugh54#Golf — Max Powers (@davidjcole77) August 20, 2018

We know what you're thinking. This must have been some sort of a mistake? Perhaps a breakdown in communication? Maybe even just somebody out to tarnish the club's reputation on social media.

Apparently not.

• Tour pro discovers why you should NEVER break clubs in a fit of rage



Check out the response from the club that actually corroborates David's story:

Hi Max, just read your tweet, if I could explain, the clubs dress code is no black socks and I am sure you would have been asked to change them instead of being refused. I am hoping this was the case but if not I do apologise. - General Manager Letchworth Golf Club — Letchworth Golf Club (@GolfLetchworth) August 20, 2018

Unbelievable.



And it gets worse:



Hi @GolfLetchworth unfortunately I don’t carry spare socks but was told I could pay £7.50 for long non sports socks from your pro shop on top of my green fee! This I couldn’t bring myself to do. Would love to know the reasoning behind the white socks only rule? #golf — Max Powers (@davidjcole77) August 20, 2018

As of 10am this morning, the club has yet to reply to David’s most recent tweet.



• Thomas Bjorn faces a sweat over one of his star men ahead of Ryder Cup



• Everything you never knew about the Official World Golf Ranking



Imagine having a policy that says you can only wear white socks. Why on Earth would you want to make it more difficult for people to play your golf course or give them silly reasons not to?



A sad, sad state of affairs.

