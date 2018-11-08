Golfers could be forced to wear hard hats in a bid to reduce golfing-related injuries, a health & safety expert has revealed.



Protecting.co.uk, a health & safety and employment agency, has noted that a number of insurance companies and private businesses are seeking to reduce the financial burden of golfing injuries by pushing for greater protection for players - including wearing hard hats or helmets.

The move could help curb the number of injuries occurring as a result of the game, with National Health Statistics figures showing that golf is statistically more dangerous than rugby, with seven in ten amateur golfers suffer an injury whilst playing the game.



Insurers are keen to reduce the financial implications of these injuries, with thousands of pounds paid out each year in claims for head injuries from misjudged golf balls.

However, some businesses are also supporting the suggestion due to the fact that the demographic of golf players heavily leans toward men in their 40s and 50s, who make up a large proportion of managerial and director-level employees.

With statistics suggesting that between 16% and 41% of amateur golfers are injured each year, the potential for working days lost to golfing injuries is said to be high enough to prompt businesses into lobbying for improved safety measures.

“If you look at a selection of other sports played in the UK, both contact and non-contact, there are measures in place to reduce injury,” said Chris Hall, a spokesperson for Protecting.co.uk.



“For example, many amateur and lower-league rugby clubs insist on protective helmets; martial arts classes provide pads for their students - and this is not just to prevent injury. It’s because financially, it makes sense for clubs (and their insurers) to prove they’ve reduced harm wherever possible.

“Public safety campaigns are crucial to changing the status quo - but it has worked with cycling, and all cyclists are aware that helmet use is recommended. With enough support from insurers, businesses and health & safety professionals, a similar scenario could happen with golfers.”