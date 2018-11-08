Golfers invited to attend Scottish Golf conference

Scottish Golf will set out its plans to rise to the challenges faced by golf clubs when it stages its second national conference at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) on Saturday, December 1.



Building on key themes arising from the inaugural event last year, which identified technology, nomadic golfers, changing club culture and the recruitment of more women and young people as the most important areas for the governing body to focus its work on, Scottish Golf is once again inviting those with a passion for the game to come along.

The free-to-attend conference will be open to those involved in club, Area and County administration, PGA professionals, golf club members and non-members as well as other interested parties from within the game of golf in Scotland.



The event will feature presentations from the governing body’s leadership team, outlining some of the key projects and plans developed over the past 12 months, with contributions from other industry experts.

Delegates will have the opportunity to contribute, while representatives from across the country will take part in a Club Panel session to highlight good practice and innovative work.

Andrew McKinlay, chief executive of Scottish Golf, above, said: “I am very much looking forward to leading this year’s conference, as we outline some of the solutions and plans we have been working on in response to the challenges identified last December.

“We’ve had a period of change since I came on board through the reshaping of our team, gaining insights from our clubs and identifying priority areas of work. The output from the conference gave us a clear mandate for our future plans and that has been our area of focus in recent months.



“Clubs continue to operate in a very challenging environment but there’s been some good momentum building and some great work being done by clubs we are supporting.

“The conference gives us a fantastic platform to showcase some of that work, discuss solutions and continue the debate among those with a passion for golf and a desire to make a difference at national and local level.”

The conference will take place from 10.30am until 2pm. The closing date for registration is Monday, November 26 at 5pm. Tickets can be booked online via the Scottish Golf website and will be restricted to two per person.