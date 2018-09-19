Golfers sound off on latest Scottish Golf affiliation fee proposal

If Scottish Golf has any doubts about the scale of the task it faces in attempting to push through an affiliation fee increase at the third time of asking, the results of two social media polls run by bunkered should give it some indication.



It was announced this week that the organisation has called a General Meeting for October 4 to vote on a proposal to increase the annual levy paid by club members from £11.25 to £14.50.

This follows the abandoned plan to raise the fee to £24 almost a year ago, and a similar bid to increase it £15 in March.

The decision over whether or not to pass the motion lies in the hands of the constituent Areas, Counties and clubs. However, we polled our followers on Facebook and Twitter to get a better indication of the feeling amongst those actually playing the game and paying the fees.



• The changes to the Rules of Golf that affect YOU the most

• How YOU can tick the Old Course off your bucket list next year



We asked the same question on both platforms:

If it was up to you, how would you vote on proposals to increase the Scottish Golf affiliation fee to £14.50: For or Against?

Only 19% of respondents on Facebook said they would vote in favour of the motion, with 81% opposed.

The result was significantly closer on Twitter but still landed in opposition to the proposal: 48% in favour, 52% against.

On Facebook, Crawford Thecraw wrote: “

• New St Andrews course to be open for play by 2021

• Popular Edinburgh course to be redeveloped