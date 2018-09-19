Golfers sound off on latest Scottish Golf affiliation fee proposal

If Scottish Golf has any doubts about the scale of the task it faces in attempting to push through an affiliation fee increase at the third time of asking, the results of two social media polls run by bunkered should give it some indication.
It was announced this week that the organisation has called a General Meeting for October 4 to vote on a proposal to increase the annual levy paid by club members from £11.25 to £14.50.
This follows the abandoned plan to raise the fee to £24 almost a year ago, and a similar bid to increase it £15 in March.
The decision over whether or not to pass the motion lies in the hands of the constituent Areas, Counties and clubs. However, we polled our followers on Facebook and Twitter to get a better indication of the feeling amongst those actually playing the game and paying the fees.
We asked the same question on both platforms:
If it was up to you, how would you vote on proposals to increase the Scottish Golf affiliation fee to £14.50: For or Against?
Only 19% of respondents on Facebook said they would vote in favour of the motion, with 81% opposed.
The result was significantly closer on Twitter but still landed in opposition to the proposal: 48% in favour, 52% against.
On Facebook, Crawford Thecraw wrote: “Until they can prove that they have learned from previous incompetence then it should be rejected.”
Pam Stephenson added: “I haven’t seen any sign that they have learned from previous incompetence, I’m a no.”
Glenn Finnie asked: “What benefits to clubs actually get from being part of Scottish Golf. Is the organisation being run as efficiently as possible?”
Alan Docherty wrote: “Club memberships are dropping.. their previous plans to grow golf membership groom their proposed fee increase was airy fairy. It's still airy fairy.”
On Twitter, Nick Garbutt (@Garush34) wrote: “TBH I'm unsure exactly what my £11 currently goes to so voted against, because what will the increase actually give me the club golfer.”
However, Ewan MacLeod (@emaclemacl) offered a different take. He tweeted: “Increase = less than a pint, probably wouldn’t even notice it.”