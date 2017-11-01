Golfers & their families celebrate Halloween in style

Halloween has been and gone for another year but some of the world's best golfers and their families sure made the most of the occasion.
From the Disney hit movie Moana, to the Flintstones, to Monsters Inc, there really were some unique outfits on display - all of which you can see below.
Happy Halloween from the Snedekers!!! #KingKong#BumbleBee#Descendantspic.twitter.com/svgSjjxOW5— Brandt Snedeker (@BrandtSnedeker) November 1, 2017
Happy Halloween from the Flinstones! pic.twitter.com/2l210OV0ZR— Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) November 1, 2017