Golfsmith on the verge of bankruptcy

According to the New York Post, Golfsmith International, which has more than 150 shops across the USA, has failed in an attempt to sell itself and looks set to become the latest casualty of the golf industry in 2016 – following on from announcements made earlier this year by Nike and adidas.
Nike shocked the world in early August by revealing it would stop its production of golf clubs, balls and bags, while adidas Group announced in May that it was selling TaylorMade, Ashworth and Adams after revenues at TaylorMade-adidas Golf decreased by 1% for the first quarter of 2016.
“There’s just too much debt,” a source told the New York Post, adding that the company would be profitable if did not have interest payments on roughly $200 million in loans.
Golfsmith merged with Canadian chain Golf Town in 2012, where it became Golfsmith International and the largest specialty golf retailer in the world. OMERS Private Equity Inc. owns both brands.
Speaking to Bloomberg back in August, when talk about bankruptcy was first rumoured, a Golfsmith spokeswoman said: “The company’s management team is focused on strengthening the company and its business operations to maintain and expand its position as a leading golf retailer.
“The company has engaged financial advisers to explore potential strategic initiatives.”
Icant Say
September 14, 2016 at 8:40 am
As a middle manager at Golfsmith I don’t get all of the information. However I think we will be out of business by April. We can’t speak with the manufacturers about special orders, and we have been directed to NOT special order clubs. Special orders are now taking at least a month to be delivered instead of two weeks.. TaylorMade was the first manufacturer that shut us off. I have seen what we owe to Callaway and TaylorMade and it is in the Millions of dollars At my store our deliveries have dwindled to single digits I instead of the twenties, thirties, forties, and fifties in season. I saw this coming when they cut commission sales to zero in March of this year. Golfsmith relied on vendors to give SPIFFS on club sales. Callaway and Mizuno were the two vendors that were offering the SPIFFS I think that is part of the reason why Callaway has been up in sales. It is a good product, but every customer that came into the store for a fitting was given a Callaway product to try so the salesperson would make a SPIFF..
We have transferred more product to other stores because of not being able to special order from the vendors.
Corporate has told us that everything is fine, and we have enough money to pay off our depts., but I don’t see that happening. I was told that last week we have a buyer and everything will be fine, but I have yet to hear the name of the buyer. I’m betting that Golfsmith will close their stores by April. I am looking for a new job. It I is a shame because this used to be a good company to work for.
Rick Underwood
February 3, 2017 at 5:09 am
Thirty years ago I started buying components from Goldsmith and was very happy, however when the Paul’s sold it I started tgo notice changes. Each year they started offering more na e brand clubs and less components. Last time I was in their store all theory offered to builders/diy’ers were grips, tape and shafts. They lost the base that built therm. Sorry they went under, but they were did it to themselves.