HomeGolf NewsGot £2.2m to spare? You could buy Paul Lawrie's house...

Golf News

Got £2.2m to spare? You could buy Paul Lawrie's house...

By bunkered.co.uk16 August, 2018
Paul Lawrie The Open Carnoustie Savills Aberdeen Bieldside Scottish Golf Golf In Scotland
Paul Lawrie House 1

Ever wanted to live like an Open champion? If so, you might be interested in buying Paul Lawrie’s house.

The 1999 ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’ has put his Aberdeenshire home up for sale.

You won’t get it on the cheap, though – the stunning Victorian villa is expected to sell for more than £2.2m.

Paul Lawrie House 2

Lawrie and his wife Marian bought the property in their native north-east shortly after that unforgettable Open victory at Carnoustie. However, after nearly 20 years in the stunning home in the upmarket Bieldside area, they’ve now decided the time is right to move on.

• Check out Rickie Fowler's $14m Florida mansion

Paul Lawrie House 3 Paul Lawrie House 4

The five-bedroom baronial style home comes with, a gym and a games room (featuring a full-sized snooker table), a library, a conservatory and a self-contained cottage.

• Take a look onboard Tiger Woods' $20m yacht 'Privacy'

Arguably best of all, however, is the USGA-spec practise green that comes complete with its own pot bunker, green side bunker, small fairway area and more. 

Paul Lawrie House 5

• The host venues for the 2019 men's majors are sensational!

The property dates back to the late 19th century, occupies approximately three acres and is described by Savills, the estate agents handling the sale, as “the perfect balance of old meets new”.

Click here to find out more.

