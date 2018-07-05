search
Graeme McDowell could miss Open thanks to blundering airline

Graeme McDowell could miss Open thanks to blundering airline

By Michael McEwan03 July, 2018
Graeme McDowell has been forced to withdraw from Final Qualifying at St Annes Links today – after an airline lost his clubs.

McDowell took to Twitter to reveal that he won’t be teeing it up in the 36-hole shootout for a place at Carnoustie after Air France misplaced his gear on a flight to Manchester from Paris following the HNA Open de France.

He elaborated on the reasons for his withdrawal in a follow-up tweet.

Former US Open champion G-Mac missed the Open last year, missing golf’s oldest major for the first time since 2003.

He tweeted several times throughout the day yesterday in an attempt to locate his missing equipment.

McDowell isn’t the only tour pro to have been let down by Air France in the last few days. Scotland’s David Drysdale also suffered a similar fate with his clubs, as his wife and caddie Vicky explained on Twitter.

Come on, Air France - sort it out!

