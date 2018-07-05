Graeme McDowell could miss Open thanks to blundering airline

Graeme McDowell has been forced to withdraw from Final Qualifying at St Annes Links today – after an airline lost his clubs.

McDowell took to Twitter to reveal that he won’t be teeing it up in the 36-hole shootout for a place at Carnoustie after Air France misplaced his gear on a flight to Manchester from Paris following the HNA Open de France.

I have officially withdrawn from @TheOpen qualifying tomorrow at St Anne’s Old Links. I cannot give 100% without my own equipment which has been mishandled by @AirFrance and must turn my attention to @DDFIrishOpen this weekend. Thanks for all the support. — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) July 2, 2018

He elaborated on the reasons for his withdrawal in a follow-up tweet.

Lots of you wanting to know why I don’t grab a set off the rack and give it my best shot to get in @TheOpen. Of course I could do this, but wouldn’t be firing on all cylinders and there are 6 spots up for grabs next 2 weeks at @DDFIrishOpen and @ScottishOpen. — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) July 2, 2018

Former US Open champion G-Mac missed the Open last year, missing golf’s oldest major for the first time since 2003.

He tweeted several times throughout the day yesterday in an attempt to locate his missing equipment.



Need assistance from @airfrance. Flew into Manchester last night from CDG and my golf clubs are untraceable. I have a 36 qualifier tomorrow for @TheOpen and really need my bag. Thanks in advance. #help — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) July 2, 2018

Clubs still not on way from Paris. Established that they are in the black hole known as CDG. @airfrance and @AirFranceUK have been very quiet on Twitter lately so no communication. Looking doubtful I will participate tomorrow @TheOpen qualifier. — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) July 2, 2018

Terrible time of the year for holiday makers losing bags. I’m certainly not any more important than the next person who has lost a bag, just happens to impact my livelihood this week. Customer service is so frustrating in this case for everyone. — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) July 2, 2018

Sent this guy @Jmjanaillac an email this morning, who I believe is the @airfrance CEO but got the cream pie. Maybe not a golfer. Frustrating one. Have to start switching my brain to @DDFIrishOpen. @TheOpen spots there also. Still need clubs!!! — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) July 2, 2018

McDowell isn’t the only tour pro to have been let down by Air France in the last few days. Scotland’s David Drysdale also suffered a similar fate with his clubs, as his wife and caddie Vicky explained on Twitter.

Well what a morning @airfrance your check in at #CharlesdeGaulle was a complete SHAMBLES passangers treated like animals & ur staff so rude & abrupt very unhelpful..It took 2 hours to check in for a flight to Edinburgh we almost missed our flight😡 #Neveragain#hopeourbagsmakeit — Victoria Drysdale (@vicky_drysdale) June 30, 2018

Landed in @EDI_Airport No luggage knew that Charles de Gaulle airport was a joke this morning @airfrance@AirFranceUK my husband needs his golf clubs for work ASAP When will they be arriving @EDI_Airport??? — Victoria Drysdale (@vicky_drysdale) June 30, 2018

Ive just call @AirFrance & @AirFranceUK@AirFranceFR my husbands golf bag did not arrive off our flight at 7.10am AF1686 CDG-EDI today they say they cannot locate the golf bag!! 😡 how long does it take to find out where it is? @airfrance u r HOPELESS #awfulservice — Victoria Drysdale (@vicky_drysdale) June 30, 2018

I am tweeting you again @airfrance@AirFranceUK@AirFranceFR we checked the golf bag in at oversize baggage at terminal 2E CDG this morning!! And you still havent located the golf clubs we only flew to EDI not the other side of the world how is it taking so long 😡🤬😡 to reply — Victoria Drysdale (@vicky_drysdale) June 30, 2018

15 hours since we dropped DD’s golf bag at Oversize baggage @CDGairport@airfrance@AirFranceUK we have gotten absolutely nowhere with them all they say is they cannot locate it..give us some information @airfrance for god sake!! 🤷‍♀️🤔 #lostgolfclubs#airfranceNEVERagain — Victoria Drysdale (@vicky_drysdale) June 30, 2018

Come on, Air France - sort it out!

