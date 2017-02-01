• Graeme McDowell reveals age at which golf will take a back seat

Graeme McDowell has revealed the age at which golf will take a back seat in his life.

The 2010 US Open champion, who is playing in this week’s Omega Dubai Desert Classic, admits that his priorities have changed slightly since he and his wife Kristin – who he married in September 2013 – have had their two children.

“I am going to give myself until I’m 45 to really go out there and play hard” – Graeme McDowell

“I’ll turn 38 this year and I am going to give myself until I’m 45 to really go out there and play hard and give the game everything,” McDowell told the European Tour in its weekly Player Blog.

But the Northern Irishman says his passion for the game still burns strongly as he tries to combine fatherhood with playing golf on both the PGA Tour and European Tour.

“Fatherhood is an unbelievable ride,” added McDowell, whose son Wills was born in August. “I’m very much enjoying it although I can confirm that sleep is less of a priority than it used to be.

“I’d rather hang out with my kids on the couch and play with them than drag myself to the range, so your priorities change and what means the most to you changes.

“Do I love golf less? No, I don’t” – Graeme McDowell

“Do I love golf less? No, I don’t but it certainly has become a little bit more secondary in my brain over the last few years but I think we are done having kids and I’m very motivated to get back to the very top level of the game.

“I have definitely got the hunger and work ethic back to get back up those world rankings but I need to resist the temptation to rush or try too hard for a quick results.”

