Graeme McDowell wants Scot’s @gmac user

By on March 18, 2017

• It’s currently owned by Graeme MacLachlan from Glasgow
• McDowell’s request to talk has so far fallen on deaf ears

Graeme McDowell is pleading with a Scotsman so he can give him the coveted gmac Twitter username.

The 2010 US Open champion, who is currently @Graeme_McDowell, joined the social networking platform in October 2009, some two-and-a-half years after Graeme MacLachlan from Glasgow nabbed gmac.

Last week, McDowell – who has the G-Mac Apparel range and charity The G-Mac Foundation – tweeted MacLachlan.

Another guy, Gary McNally (@GMac054), put his username up for offer.

But so far, McDowell’s request has fallen on deaf ears.

While MacLachlan hasn’t tweeted since December 27, he has replied to accounts since McDowell’s tweet on March 6, meaning that he’s clearly playing hard to get.

However, it will be interesting to see how much McDowell would be willing to stump up to get the desired name.

If you were Graeme MacLachlan, how much would you give the Twitter handle to G-Mac for? Let us know in the ‘Comments’ section below.

