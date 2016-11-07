Graeme Storm keeps European Tour card

• Graeme Storm keeps Tour card after incredible turn-around

• It comes after Patrick Reed won’t play minimum five events

• “It’s an incredible relief,” said the 38-year-old Englishman

What a difference a couple of weeks has made for Graeme Storm.

Two weeks ago, the 38-year-old was facing up to the prospect of having to go to European Tour Q-School for the first time in 13 years after agonisingly missing out on keeping his playing rights by €100.

However, thanks to Patrick Reed, Storm has his full playing privileges for 2017 back.

“It’s an incredible relief” – Graeme Storm

The American withdrew from last week’s Turkish Airlines Open and, needing to compete in the Nedbank Golf Challenge and DP World Tour Championship to meet the criteria of playing in five events, he informed Tour officials that he would not be heading to South Africa.

Read more -> Keith Pelley in *another* crazy event idea

This meant Storm has moved up a place into the top 110 on the Race to Dubai and, speaking to the Northern Echo, the Hartlepool-based player couldn’t quite believe it.

“It’s an incredible relief,” said Storm. “I honestly can’t describe what it feels like because I thought that I was heading for Tour School this week for the first time since 2003.

“I can’t believe the events of the last couple of weeks”

“I can’t believe the events of the last couple of weeks, when I’ve been told this and that and obviously I thought I had lost my card.”

After losing his card, Storm was commended by his fellow pros and the public for this reaction:

Thanks to everyone for kind messages. I will be back, better and stronger for this. Very emotional right now and looking forward to time off — Graeme Storm (@stormygraeme) October 23, 2016

With my family and especially to my little boy whose birthday it is tomorrow. Today won't spoil that. Never. Family is everything — Graeme Storm (@stormygraeme) October 23, 2016

And the same men who backed him then also came out in support once news started spreading about his reprieve.





Go on @stormygraeme on keeping your card! Delighted for you. @EuropeanTour — Darren Clarke (@DarrenClarke60) November 6, 2016

@stormygraeme

You keeping your card

Liverpool 6-1

TO winning…

If Carlsberg did Sundays ……. — Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) November 6, 2016

Chuffed for you stormy lad https://t.co/2pF5kWrEKt — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) November 7, 2016

I have to say I'm overwhelmed with the support I have received and feel very humble. Roll on 2017 can't wait to get started. Thank you!! — Graeme Storm (@stormygraeme) November 7, 2016

Graeme Storm keeps European Tour card

What do you make of the circumstances leading to Graeme Storm keeping his European Tour card. Leave your thoughts in the ‘Comments’ section below.

More Reading