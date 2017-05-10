There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsGrayson Murray deletes controversial Twitter account

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Golf News

SOCIAL EYES

Grayson Murray deletes controversial Twitter account

By Martin Inglis10 May, 2017
Grayson Murray
Grayson Murray

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. Grayson Murray, the PGA Tour rookie known more so for his controversial tweets, has deleted his Twitter account.

The decision, it is understood, comes after he was unhappy about the reporting of a mid-round feud between him and his caddie Mike Hicks, which saw Hicks – who caddied for Payne Stewart at the 1999 US Open – drop his bag on the ninth fairway and walk off the course.

“I deactivated it for now,” he told Golf Channel about his Twitter account. “I don’t want anything to do with it.” 

Murray achieved notoriety on Twitter after establishing himself on the PGA Tour, getting into an argument with fellow pro Byeong-Hun An over world ranking points and offering supermodel Lindsey Pelas the chance to caddie for him at the Masters if he’d qualified.

Grayson Murray

Rickie’s derby dress disaster

Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose and Jimmy Walker were just some of the tour pros who attended the Kentucky Derby at the weekend – but none of them dressed quite like the 28-year-old American…

Thankfully, the other three were dressed far more respectably.

Can't beat Derby weekend! What a weekend with this squad

A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on

Kentucky Derby bound! Really excited about this bucket list event!

A post shared by Justin Rose (@justinprose99) on

Paddock Time!!! 🐎

A post shared by Jimmy Walker (@jimmywalkerpga) on

Beef & Poults meet Serena

Luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet held a get together for its players ahead of the Players Championship, which saw Beef and Ian Poulter battle it out against Serena Williams in a golf/tennis match.

Watch some of the action by clicking into Poulter’s tweet below.

And both were pretty awestruck at meeting the 23-time grand slam winner.

Also at @audemarspiguet I met @serenawilliams which was so cool. She is a legend and such a nice person.

A post shared by Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@beefgolf) on

Dougherty’s impassioned GolfSixes defence

The inaugural GolfSixes seemed to go down pretty well – but there are always going to be some detractors.

Sky Sports presenter and three-time European Tour winner Nick Dougherty was particularly unhappy with one comment he saw on Facebook and felt compelled to respond with a lengthy post, which was screenshotted and shared by Richie Ramsay.

Alligators battle by green

And finally, a gentle reminder that playing golf in the States has its drawbacks...

How am I supposed to chip with that going on, Doug @foreplaypod

A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on

Related Articles - Grayson Murray

Related Articles - Social Eyes

Latest Headlines

Golf News

Jordan Spieth glad Sergio silenced 'haters'
Jordan Spieth

By Martin Inglis

Highlands clubs combine for James Braid Trail
Highlands

By Martin Inglis

Midges set to wreak havoc for Scottish golfers
Scottish Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Danny Willett splits from long-term caddie
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Rory McIlroy confirms TaylorMade switch
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win an amazing golf holiday to Malaga
Macdonald Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Henrik Stenson: How to hit out of a divot
TIPS

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

10 things you NEED to know about Joe Miller
New

By Martin Inglis

Ian Poulter gets PGA Tour card reprieve
Ian Poulter

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a Powerbug GTX1 electic trolley
Powerbug

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below