Grayson Murray deletes controversial Twitter account

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. Grayson Murray, the PGA Tour rookie known more so for his controversial tweets, has deleted his Twitter account.



The decision, it is understood, comes after he was unhappy about the reporting of a mid-round feud between him and his caddie Mike Hicks, which saw Hicks – who caddied for Payne Stewart at the 1999 US Open – drop his bag on the ninth fairway and walk off the course.

“I deactivated it for now,” he told Golf Channel about his Twitter account. “I don’t want anything to do with it.”

Murray achieved notoriety on Twitter after establishing himself on the PGA Tour, getting into an argument with fellow pro Byeong-Hun An over world ranking points and offering supermodel Lindsey Pelas the chance to caddie for him at the Masters if he’d qualified.

Rickie’s derby dress disaster

Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose and Jimmy Walker were just some of the tour pros who attended the Kentucky Derby at the weekend – but none of them dressed quite like the 28-year-old American…

Thankfully, the other three were dressed far more respectably.

Beef & Poults meet Serena

Luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet held a get together for its players ahead of the Players Championship, which saw Beef and Ian Poulter battle it out against Serena Williams in a golf/tennis match.

Watch some of the action by clicking into Poulter’s tweet below.

And both were pretty awestruck at meeting the 23-time grand slam winner.

Also at @audemarspiguet I met @serenawilliams which was so cool. She is a legend and such a nice person. A post shared by Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@beefgolf) on May 9, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

It was a pleasure to spend some time in the company of a true legend of tennis @serenawilliams. Brilliant day @audemarspiguet Great time with so many good people. A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on May 9, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

Dougherty’s impassioned GolfSixes defence

The inaugural GolfSixes seemed to go down pretty well – but there are always going to be some detractors.



Sky Sports presenter and three-time European Tour winner Nick Dougherty was particularly unhappy with one comment he saw on Facebook and felt compelled to respond with a lengthy post, which was screenshotted and shared by Richie Ramsay.

I understand Golf 6s has doubters, however read this articulate, strong and passionate response to doubter from @NickDougherty5 please RT pic.twitter.com/AK2bamLZpW — Richie Ramsay (@RamsayGolf) May 7, 2017

Alligators battle by green

