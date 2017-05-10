Grayson Murray deletes controversial Twitter account

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. Grayson Murray, the PGA Tour rookie known more so for his controversial tweets, has deleted his Twitter account.
The decision, it is understood, comes after he was unhappy about the reporting of a mid-round feud between him and his caddie Mike Hicks, which saw Hicks – who caddied for Payne Stewart at the 1999 US Open – drop his bag on the ninth fairway and walk off the course.
“I deactivated it for now,” he told Golf Channel about his Twitter account. “I don’t want anything to do with it.”
Murray achieved notoriety on Twitter after establishing himself on the PGA Tour, getting into an argument with fellow pro Byeong-Hun An over world ranking points and offering supermodel Lindsey Pelas the chance to caddie for him at the Masters if he’d qualified.
Rickie’s derby dress disaster
Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose and Jimmy Walker were just some of the tour pros who attended the Kentucky Derby at the weekend – but none of them dressed quite like the 28-year-old American…
with the great @RickieFowler at the #kentuckyderbypic.twitter.com/RMS6lTd8Vs— Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) May 6, 2017
Thankfully, the other three were dressed far more respectably.
Beef & Poults meet Serena
Luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet held a get together for its players ahead of the Players Championship, which saw Beef and Ian Poulter battle it out against Serena Williams in a golf/tennis match.
Watch some of the action by clicking into Poulter’s tweet below.
Part 2 of When Golf meets Tennis with @SerenaWilliams@AudemarsPiguet@BeefGolf@anthonyanderson great match. 🎾🏌🏻 https://t.co/zxqoBOJozs— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) May 10, 2017
And both were pretty awestruck at meeting the 23-time grand slam winner.
Dougherty’s impassioned GolfSixes defence
The inaugural GolfSixes seemed to go down pretty well – but there are always going to be some detractors.
Sky Sports presenter and three-time European Tour winner Nick Dougherty was particularly unhappy with one comment he saw on Facebook and felt compelled to respond with a lengthy post, which was screenshotted and shared by Richie Ramsay.
I understand Golf 6s has doubters, however read this articulate, strong and passionate response to doubter from @NickDougherty5 please RT pic.twitter.com/AK2bamLZpW— Richie Ramsay (@RamsayGolf) May 7, 2017
Alligators battle by green
