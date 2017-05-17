Greg Norman criticises commentators, Faldo responds

Golf commentators have received a fair bit of stick on social media this week.



While Golf Channel man Brandel Chamblee was called out on social media by Ian Poulter for saying the Englishman ‘didn’t want to win’ the Players, a column from Greg Norman also raised some eyebrows.

“One thing I find far from appealing is the quality of some of the commentating on TV,” he wrote in his column for Worldwide Golf. “They’re as boring to listen to as it is to watch boring golfers play.

“You get that constant monotone voice: everyone hits a great shot, nobody has an opinion, nobody wants to upset the applecart, and everyone’s got the greatest short game in the world.

“When I was in the gym watching The Masters on TV last month I turned the sound off and listened to my favourite music and simply cranked up the volume.”



Nick Faldo, who was on commentary at Augusta, saw the article posted on Twitter and replied:

I think I need a hug 🤗🤗🤗... https://t.co/xwZLO141WE — Sir Nick Faldo (@NickFaldo006) May 13, 2017

And the irony of Norman’s comments weren’t lost in Twittersphere, who remembered that the Aussie was dropped by Fox Sports following its coverage of the 2015 US Open.

@NickFaldo006 Didn't Greg get fired from Fox just after 1 run at the US Open? He was terrible — Greg_Nosar (@SouthernRambler) May 13, 2017

@NickFaldo006@LeslieAnneWade Maybe he was projecting his inability to be an announcer himself? 😃 — Lynda Gage (@Lynda_Gage) May 13, 2017

@NickFaldo006 We see how much Greg knows about commentating with his LONG STINT with Fox.. Due your thing Faldo — rusty macdonald (@theron12345) May 13, 2017

There was a case of mistaken identity at Jacksonville airport on Monday morning as Billy Horschel was mistaken for... Rafa Cabrera Bello!



I guess all my workouts r paying off Guy at airport congratulated me on my great shot at 16! Man im starting to look better! @RCabreraBello — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) May 15, 2017

@avfcbears@RCabreraBello Unfortunately not as good as Rafa! I've got a great 2 tone tan! — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) May 15, 2017

Of course, the shot the man at the airport was referring to was this albatross from the Spaniard - the first ever on No.16 at TPC Sawgrass.



Tiger Woods has been spotted out and about for the first time since having his fourth back surgery. By out and about, we don't mean hitting balls at the range, just at the shops and at his daughter's sports practice. Yes, this is what it's come to.



A friend in South Florida saw this guy yesterday watching his daughter’s flag football practice. Yes, sadly, it’s come to this. pic.twitter.com/VmsHLNsOeA — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) May 16, 2017

Swimming sensation Michael Phelps has been enjoying some time out on the course with his PXG gear.



Another fun day on the course!! #gripnrip A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on May 13, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

And he's not been alone - as his wife Nicole has now got the golf bug!

Uh oh... I walk outside after a round of golf with @mrs.nicolephelps and she's practicing🙈 looks like someone's got the golf bug!!😁😁😁 A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on May 15, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

And finally...

If you're going to throw your club, be aware of your surroundings first...

