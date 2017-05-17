Greg Norman criticises commentators, Faldo responds

There are no results available.
By Martin Inglis17 May, 2017
Greg Norman Sir Nick Faldo
Getty Images 4775030081

Golf commentators have received a fair bit of stick on social media this week.

While Golf Channel man Brandel Chamblee was called out on social media by Ian Poulter for saying the Englishman ‘didn’t want to win’ the Players, a column from Greg Norman also raised some eyebrows.

“One thing I find far from appealing is the quality of some of the commentating on TV,” he wrote in his column for Worldwide Golf. “They’re as boring to listen to as it is to watch boring golfers play.

“You get that constant monotone voice: everyone hits a great shot, nobody has an opinion, nobody wants to upset the applecart, and everyone’s got the greatest short game in the world.

“When I was in the gym watching The Masters on TV last month I turned the sound off and listened to my favourite music and simply cranked up the volume.”

Nick Faldo, who was on commentary at Augusta, saw the article posted on Twitter and replied:

And the irony of Norman’s comments weren’t lost in Twittersphere, who remembered that the Aussie was dropped by Fox Sports following its coverage of the 2015 US Open.

There was a case of mistaken identity at Jacksonville airport on Monday morning as Billy Horschel was mistaken for... Rafa Cabrera Bello!

Of course, the shot the man at the airport was referring to was this albatross from the Spaniard - the first ever on No.16 at TPC Sawgrass.

Tiger Woods has been spotted out and about for the first time since having his fourth back surgery. By out and about, we don't mean hitting balls at the range, just at the shops and at his daughter's sports practice. Yes, this is what it's come to.

Swimming sensation Michael Phelps has been enjoying some time out on the course with his PXG gear.

Another fun day on the course!! #gripnrip

A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on

And he's not been alone - as his wife Nicole has now got the golf bug!

And finally...

If you're going to throw your club, be aware of your surroundings first...

