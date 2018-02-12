Greg Norman knows exactly how to celebrate a birthday

'Attack life'. That's Greg Norman's motto and he most certainly did that on his birthday weekend.

The two-time Open champion turned 63 on Saturday and celebrated with his family and friends on a yacht cruising around the Bahamas. Must be nice, huh?

It involved a visit to the famous swimming pigs in Exuma, where the Aussie did a bit of 'trash talking' to the animals...



Just a little trash talking!!! A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on Feb 9, 2018 at 2:45pm PST

He then chilled with his son, Greg Norman Jr with his pecs on show (of course!) before enjoying '63 revolutions around the sun'.



Life is chill time beach time!! A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on Feb 10, 2018 at 6:11am PST

Now, if all this hasn't made you that jealous yet, the next clip is sure to change that.



Here's Norman just casually falling from the top of his yacht into the ocean from a massive inflatable slide.



Sliding into my birthday!!! A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on Feb 10, 2018 at 6:23pm PST

No birthday is complete without a party and, in his most recent Instagram post, the Aussie posted some footage from it. Who knows? It might be still going on yet...

