The way Greg Norman works out, you'd find it hard to believe that The Shark is 62-years-old.



In the latest post on his Instagram account, Norman posted a video of himself doing a seriously impressive stomach exercise, all while being propped up by some crutches after sustaining what looks like some form of foot or ankle injury.

"Just had to improvise," Norman has captioned his post.



Just had to improvise. A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on May 21, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

Of course, Norman must be used to having to improvise now after being somewhat injury prone over the last few years. In late 2014, the Aussie almost lost his hand in a chainsaw accident while in 2015, he had to undergo shoulder surgery.