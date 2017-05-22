There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsGreg Norman works out... on crutches

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Golf News

Greg Norman works out... on crutches

By Bunkered Golf Magazine22 May, 2017
Greg Norman
Greg Norman

The way Greg Norman works out, you'd find it hard to believe that The Shark is 62-years-old.

In the latest post on his Instagram account, Norman posted a video of himself doing a seriously impressive stomach exercise, all while being propped up by some crutches after sustaining what looks like some form of foot or ankle injury.

"Just had to improvise," Norman has captioned his post.

Just had to improvise.

A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on

Of course, Norman must be used to having to improvise now after being somewhat injury prone over the last few years. In late 2014, the Aussie almost lost his hand in a chainsaw accident while in 2015, he had to undergo shoulder surgery.

Related Articles - Greg Norman

Related Articles - Golf News

Latest Headlines

Golf News

Gear Shorts Spieth ditches his trusty putter, Arccos introduce AI caddie
Gear Shorts

By David Cunninghame

Big Max unveil new Dri Lite additions
Gear

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Bernhard Langer matches Jack's senior major haul
Bernhard Langer

By Martin Inglis

Greg Norman works out... on crutches
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

QUIZ Can you match the golfer with their number of PGA Tour wins?
Quiz

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

Danny Willett splits from long-term caddie
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win an amazing golf holiday to Malaga
Macdonald Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Rory McIlroy confirms TaylorMade switch
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

10 things you NEED to know about Joe Miller
New

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a Powerbug GTX1 electic trolley
Powerbug

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below