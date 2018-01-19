There are no results available.
Group blasts 'cowardly' golf club closure

By Martin Inglis19 January, 2018
The sudden closure of an English golf club has been described as ‘cowardly’.

It is understood that the gates of Park Hill Golf Club in Leicestershire were locked earlier this week and staff were notified as they turned up for work on Tuesday that they had been made redundant.

Some members recently bought three-year memberships at the club, while an upcoming wedding at the club costing more than £2,000 is now unlikely to happen.

However, that hasn’t stopped angry members setting up a Facebook page in the wake of the sudden closure, blasting the closure as ‘cowardly’.

A status on the page – called Parkhill Sticktogether – on Wednesday, read: “This is a Facebook page for everyone who wants to stick together to help each other who are effected (sic) by Park Hill’s cowardly closure."

Another status included a dig at owners, the Mee family. It read: “Let’s all be honest though David Christopher Mee will come out of this smelling of roses with a smug look on his face.”

A member’s committee statement on the club’s website read: “We have been informed that any monies outstanding in fees, bar cards etc, are the responsibility of Park Hill Golf and Fishing (Mee’s) and not Park Hill Golf and Leisure (Hutson’s).

“Anyone who has money left on their bar card or has paid for a three-year subscription deal, or feel that they are owed money by Park Hill Golf and Fishing, please email Alan Mee on phgc@btconnect.com."

It is understood the owners are opening the locker rooms tomorrow from 9am until 11am for members to collect gear left in their lockers.

