Guess who's back! Victor Dubuisson set for European Tour return

Victor Dubuisson has outlined when he hopes to return to the European Tour after being sidelined for the past six months through injury.



The 28-year-old Frenchman underwent an operation on his sinuses late last year, but suffered a perforated eardrum after flying back from the Spanish Open in April in what was his only start of the season.

“My eardrum was hit on the plane on the way back from Spain then, back home, it exploded,” he told reporters in late May. “I was forced to have surgery and I can’t fly. My season is over. I can’t hear anything on the left side.”



It appears, though, that the worst is over. The 2014 Ryder Cup star has eyed the upcoming Hong Kong Open from November 22-25 – the start of the 2019 European Tour season – as when he’d like to return to action, but he isn’t getting his hopes up.

“I have not touched a club in seven months,” he told French publication Nice-Matin. “I played a game with a friend where I could only do nine holes.

“Normally, I would like to resume in Hong Kong but I have to see because last week I felt weird, with a little dizziness. But I was told that it was normal when I resume playing again.

“Hong Kong and the Mauritius Open is what I plan to do if all goes well. For 2019, I do not set goals. I have no idea how it will be in the first tournaments and the sensations that I will have. But I’ve been on the circuit a long time and I think it will come back soon enough.”



Dubuisson added that during his rest and recuperation, it has allowed him to change his lifestyle, which he believes will improve his game.

“I took the opportunity to restore my physical health because I was overweight for several years,” he said. “It handicapped me at the level of my joints, my knees, not to mention my breathing. I focused on that.

“I could not run or exercise with shocks because of my operation. So I followed a programme with a nutritionist to find a good regular diet in the long run. I’ve lost 20kg and I feel better and stronger.”