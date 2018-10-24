Gutsy Richie Ramsay retains European Tour card

Richie Ramsay has retained his European Tour card after a dramatic finish to the weather-affected Andalucia Valderrama Masters, which went to a Monday finish.



When the Scot resumed his final round with six holes to play, he was T20 and projected to finish outside the top 116 in the Race to Dubai.

However, he negotiated those holes this morning in one-under-par to post a final round 68 (three-under-par) to move up to T11 on the leaderboard.



• SIGN UP NOW - Don't miss our latest great subs offer



• WATCH - Scots pro hosts monster eagle to boost card bid



• Golf has another new world No.1



That moved him to 115th place in the standings, ahead of David Horsey, who had already finished the tournament in T40 – but there was still time for things to change with a little more than 6,000 points separating Ramsay and 117th placed Matthew Nixon, who was still out on the course.

It meant more than an hour of waiting nervously in the clubhouse for the Aberdonian before his fate was eventually sealed, aided by a Nixon bogey at the 17th hole.

Among the players not so lucky in their card-saving quest included fellow Scot Marc Warren, who closed with a disappointing over par round after opening with a pair of two-under-par 69s. He needed to finish second to keep his card.

Also missing out were Matteo Manassero, Gregory Havret, Gregory Bourdy, Marcel Siem, Callum Shinkwin and Connor Syme.



• WATCH - Sergio scores screamer in football match

• Sergio speaks out on Harrington's likely Ryder Cup captaincy



But it was good news for Spaniard and Valderrama member Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano who, like Ramsay, secured his playing privileges in the final event. He posted rounds of 70, 68 and 71 to finish inside the top five and make a huge jump inside the top 116 of the Race to Dubai.

Meanwhile, Sergio Garcia achieved his 15th European Tour title and back-to-back wins at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters. He joins Padraig Harrington and Thomas Bjorn with that number of wins, which is T15 in the all-time list of European Tour wins.

