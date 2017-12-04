There are no results available.
Hall & Dryburgh show grit to earn LPGA Tour cards

By Bunkered Golf Magazine04 December, 2017
British duo Georgia Hall and Gemma Dryburgh are celebrating after earning their LPGA Tour cards for the 2018 season.

Both passed the tough five-day test at LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida, with flying colours and, along with 18 other players, secured playing rights from the 165-strong field.

For Hall, who was T133 after round one following a five-over-par 77, earning her LPGA Tour card marks the perfect end to a fantastic season.

Hall has already secured the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit ahead of this week’s season-ending Omega Dubai Ladies Classic with seven top 10s in nine starts. She also finished in a tie for third at the Ricoh Women’s British Open and was a standout performer for Europe at the 2017 Solheim Cup.

“To kind of finish the season off and get my LPGA Tour card, and I can plan for next year now,” she said. “I’m very happy actually – I can relax.”

Scot Dryburgh, meanwhile, joined Catriona Matthew as the only players from the Home of Golf on the LPGA Tour in 2018.

The Aberdonian, a member of Team Scottish Hydro in 2017, showed plenty grit and determination to close with a four-under-par 68 to move from outside the top 20 qualifying places ahead of the final round to finish T13.

“It means a lot,” said Dryburgh, who was a member of the 2014 Great Britain & Ireland Curtis Cup team. “I’ve been working really hard for this for a few years with my coach and my parents and everyone around me.

“I’m just really ecstatic to finally finish the five rounds this week and finish with a good round of 68.”

