There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsHarrington's humourous gift; 4th July party at Rickie's

Blog

SOCIAL EYES

Harrington's humourous gift; 4th July party at Rickie's

By Martin Inglis06 July, 2017
Padraig Harrington
Harrington

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. Now, can you remember a bizarre injury involving Padraig Harrington a few weeks back?

The Irishman feared his ‘career was over’ after an amateur accidentally struck him on the elbow during a clinic ahead of the FedEx St Jude Classic.

He was forced to withdraw from the tournament and spent two weeks on the sidelines and, ahead of the Irish Open, he received a special gift from the amateur in question.

On Tuesday, July 4, PGA Tour players and their WAGs celebrated Independence Day in style. Here are a few pics from what looked like a gathering at Rickie Fowler's Jupiter mansion and more:

Happy 4th🇺🇸 @allisonstokke

A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on

The Boys🇺🇸

A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on

Holidays are better with some arm candy like this 😍🇺🇸

A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on

Senddddd itttttt #AMERICA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

A post shared by Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) on

You make me melt like a popcicle on the Fourth of July 🍦🇺🇸

A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on

#happy4th

A post shared by Bubba Watson (@bubbawatson) on

Bubba also had a good time at the player and caddie party ahead of the Greenbrier Classic – with his favourite part visiting the balloon artist.

The funniest tweet of the week? Well, that went to Beef with this response to Ken Brown…

Not a bad way to earn your play in the Irish Open Pro-Am! Check out this amazing trick shot.

And finally…

When you play golf in Sweden, you may not have alligators to deal with like in the USA, but you do have moose…

Related Articles - Padraig Harrington

Related Articles - Social Eyes

Golf News

Jim 'Bones' Mackay lands new job
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Phil Mickelson: 'There is no replacing Bones'
Phil Mickelson

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Rory McIlroy quits Twitter after Elkington row
New

By Martin Inglis

Biggest prize money spike in Open history
The Open

By Martin Inglis

Connor Syme qualifies for the Open
Connor Syme

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

The Open Championship 2017: Full field
The Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a Pro-Am place at the Scottish Open with Hilton
Competitions

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Scots duo make holes-in-one on exact same hole
Lanark Golf Club

By Martin Inglis

6 questions posed by Phil Mickelson and Bones' break-up
New

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a premium putter from Bettinardi
Bettinardi Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below