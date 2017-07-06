Harrington's humourous gift; 4th July party at Rickie's

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. Now, can you remember a bizarre injury involving Padraig Harrington a few weeks back?
The Irishman feared his ‘career was over’ after an amateur accidentally struck him on the elbow during a clinic ahead of the FedEx St Jude Classic.
He was forced to withdraw from the tournament and spent two weeks on the sidelines and, ahead of the Irish Open, he received a special gift from the amateur in question.
"The Amateur" who hit me on the elbow with his follow through sent on a present. Ice hockey elbow pads. pic.twitter.com/Zpy4o2Uu2J— Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) July 4, 2017
On Tuesday, July 4, PGA Tour players and their WAGs celebrated Independence Day in style. Here are a few pics from what looked like a gathering at Rickie Fowler's Jupiter mansion and more:
Happy 4th #squadpic.twitter.com/78FvbPNKqC— Daniel Berger (@DanielBerger59) July 4, 2017
Bubba also had a good time at the player and caddie party ahead of the Greenbrier Classic – with his favourite part visiting the balloon artist.
The funniest tweet of the week? Well, that went to Beef with this response to Ken Brown…
Guess Who? No clues. pic.twitter.com/qSd3oYpX48— Ken Brown....⛳️ (@KenBrownGolf) July 4, 2017
Vijay Singh ? https://t.co/WRGEbsWCRc— Andrew'BEEF'Johnston (@BeefGolf) July 5, 2017
Not a bad way to earn your play in the Irish Open Pro-Am! Check out this amazing trick shot.
And finally…
When you play golf in Sweden, you may not have alligators to deal with like in the USA, but you do have moose…
Watch a moose on the loose give a Swedish golfer a run for his money (contains swearing in Swedish). An evening round was disturbed by an unusual hazard in the rough for two men at Karlstad Golf Club, in the form of a European elk. The young beast put one golfer to flight before heading off out of bounds. Forest-dwelling elks – Latin name alces alces – are the largest surviving species of deer. They are known as moose in North America, where elks are a different species of deer entirely.