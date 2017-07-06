Harrington's humourous gift; 4th July party at Rickie's

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. Now, can you remember a bizarre injury involving Padraig Harrington a few weeks back?



The Irishman feared his ‘career was over’ after an amateur accidentally struck him on the elbow during a clinic ahead of the FedEx St Jude Classic.

He was forced to withdraw from the tournament and spent two weeks on the sidelines and, ahead of the Irish Open, he received a special gift from the amateur in question.

"The Amateur" who hit me on the elbow with his follow through sent on a present. Ice hockey elbow pads. pic.twitter.com/Zpy4o2Uu2J — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) July 4, 2017

On Tuesday, July 4, PGA Tour players and their WAGs celebrated Independence Day in style. Here are a few pics from what looked like a gathering at Rickie Fowler's Jupiter mansion and more:

Happy 4th🇺🇸 @allisonstokke A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

The Boys🇺🇸 A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

Holidays are better with some arm candy like this 😍🇺🇸 A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

Senddddd itttttt #AMERICA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 A post shared by Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) on Jul 4, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

You make me melt like a popcicle on the Fourth of July 🍦🇺🇸 A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

#happy4th A post shared by Bubba Watson (@bubbawatson) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:43pm PDT

Bubba also had a good time at the player and caddie party ahead of the Greenbrier Classic – with his favourite part visiting the balloon artist.

@the_greenbrier players & caddies party was awesome tonight!! The balloon man was a big hit! #GreenbrierClassic #OctopusBalloon A post shared by Bubba Watson (@bubbawatson) on Jul 5, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

The funniest tweet of the week? Well, that went to Beef with this response to Ken Brown…

Not a bad way to earn your play in the Irish Open Pro-Am! Check out this amazing trick shot.

Trick shot 💯⠀ This lad won a place in the #DDFIrishOpen pro-am thanks to an amazing trick shot and @TheRoryFoundation.⠀ #RolexSeries A post shared by European Tour (@europeantour) on Jul 5, 2017 at 5:00am PDT

And finally…

When you play golf in Sweden, you may not have alligators to deal with like in the USA, but you do have moose…