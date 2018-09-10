search
Golf News

Have Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky split?!

By bunkered.co.uk10 September, 2018
The rumour mill is rife with suggestions that world No.1 Dustin Johnson and his fiancée Paulina Gretzky have split

Paulina, the daughter of ice hockey superstar Wayne Gretzky, has removed all pictures of her with former US Open champion Dustin from her Instagram account.

And as anybody who follows her on the social media platform knows, there were a LOT of photos of the couple.

Now, though, they’re all gone, prompting rumours that the pair have called it quits.

DJ and Gretzky have been together since 2012 and were engaged a year later. Paulina gave birth to the couple’s first child, Tatum, in January 2015. Their second son, River, was born in June 2017.

Both still ‘follow’ one another on Instagram and DJ still has pics of he and Paulina on his account.

With the Ryder Cup only a few weeks away, and players’ wives and girlfriends such an increasingly visible part of the week, it will be interesting to see if Paulina is there…

