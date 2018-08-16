search
Golf News

Have you voted for Scotland's Best Golf Experience yet?

By bunkered.co.uk16 August, 2018
Time is running out to vote for Scotland’s Best Golf Experience 2018. 

Now in its seventh year, Scotland’s Best Golf Experience is the ultimate accolade a Scottish golf club can receive and is the top prize handed out at the annual Scottish Golf Tourism Awards, an annual celebration of everything that makes the grassroots Scottish golf and hospitality industry so highly regarded around the world.

Gleneagles Sgta 2017

Last year’s awards saw Gleneagles, above, take the top prize. Can the resort do the double this year or will somebody else be crowned Scotland’s Best Golf Experience?

That is entirely in your hands.

Voting is open until September 30, with the winners to be revealed at a gala dinner at the Fairmont St Andrews resort on Thursday, November 1.

To vote for your favourite, log-on toscotlandsbestgolfexperience.co.uk

