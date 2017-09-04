Haydn Porteous' winning WITB: 2017 Czech Masters

Haydn Porteous overcame Lee Slattery in a thrilling final-day battle to win his second European Tour title at the D+D REAL Czech Masters.



The South African did so with a full bag of Callaway equipment as he finished the tournament two clear of the Englishman and picked up a cheque for €166,660.

His standout stats for the week saw him average an impressive 303.6 yards off the tee using his Great Big Bertha Epic Driver and second in greens in regulation (81.9%) with his Apex MB Irons.

Haydn Porteous - What’s in the Bag

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic (8.5°)

Hybrid: Callaway Apex (18˚)

Irons: Callaway Epic Pro (3), Callaway Apex MB (4-9)

Wedges: Callaway MD3 Milled (46°, 52°, 56°, 60°)

Putter:Odyssey O-Works #1 Wide

