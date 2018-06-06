Henni Goya critical of attempts to get more women playing golf

Henni Goya has said major changes are needed in the way golf is marketed to women, calling for less talk and more action.



Speaking on this week’s Sky Sports Golf Podcast, former Ladies European Tour ace Goya outlined her frustration with attempts to increase female participation rates, saying that most are ‘not even scratching the surface’.



“I get quite annoyed with this because I’ve been to so many events where people say we’re here to get women into golf and it’s all run by middle-aged men,” she said. “I’m sorry, but most of them don’t know how to market to women and what women want.



“It frustrates me because you’re not really doing anything. You’re just saying you want more women into the game. And giving free golf lessons or a free round, it’s not enough.”

Goya’s comments coincided with Women’s Golf Day and, whilst she applauded the intention of the day, she estimated that 90% of the initiatives taking place to coincide with it would ‘miss the mark’.



“People might think that I’m being negative but those are the hard facts,” she added. “There’s so much nonsense around getting women into golf, like just saying the right things, but that’s not doing anything.”

