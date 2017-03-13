Henrik Stenson grilled by Beef in interview

In fact, the Englishman was drafted in by Sky Sports to try his hand at some pre-round interviews, and it’s safe to say he found it much tougher than he expected.
Henrik Stenson was the man taking the questions from ‘Beef’ and, according to AP’s Doug Ferguson, it started with a wee dig at the Englishman.
Henrik: "I didn't realize your playing career ended so quickly." #beef pic.twitter.com/7Qj0NPZPTf
— Doug Ferguson (@dougferguson405) March 12, 2017
But then the questions started and, as you’ll hear from some of the NSFW language, Beef struggled with the camera pinned on him.
As Stenson says in the Instagram post, stick to the day job Beef!