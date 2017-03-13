Henrik Stenson grilled by Beef in interview

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston may have had a week off playing on the PGA Tour, but that didn’t stop him milling around at the Valspar Championship.

In fact, the Englishman was drafted in by Sky Sports to try his hand at some pre-round interviews, and it’s safe to say he found it much tougher than he expected.

Henrik Stenson was the man taking the questions from ‘Beef’ and, according to AP’s Doug Ferguson, it started with a wee dig at the Englishman.

Henrik: "I didn't realize your playing career ended so quickly." #beef pic.twitter.com/7Qj0NPZPTf — Doug Ferguson (@dougferguson405) March 12, 2017

But then the questions started and, as you’ll hear from some of the NSFW language, Beef struggled with the camera pinned on him.

Stick to your day job Beef A post shared by Henrik Stenson (@henrikstenson) on Mar 12, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

As Stenson says in the Instagram post, stick to the day job Beef!

