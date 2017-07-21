There are no results available.
Golf News

THE OPEN

Henrik Stenson has rented house burgled

By Bunkered Golf Magazine21 July, 2017
Henrik Stenson

Reigning Open champion Henrik Stenson has had a massive dampener put on a memorable week after it emerged his rented house was burgled while he played the first round.

The Swede, who teed off with Jordan Spieth and Si-Woo Kim at 9.47am yesterday, had valuable personal items stolen in the well-planned raid in Southport, as well as all of his Hugo Boss clothes for the week.

Thankfully for Stenson though, his family were not inside the property at the time.

“When I finished my round today (Thursday), I was informed that the house where I am staying had been burgled,” said Stenson. “It is obviously very special for me to be playing here in front of the fantastic Birkdale crowds as the defending Open champion so I am going to try and not let this spoil the week in any way.

“I am extremely grateful that my family were not in the house at the time.

“As many of you know the Claret Jug was returned to the R&A on Monday but unfortunately, along with some valuable personal items, they have taken all of my clothing for the week.”

A spokesman for the R&A said: “We were very sorry to hear about the burglary and have offered any assistance we can provide to Henrik and his family.”

