It must be great being Henrik Stenson.



Major winner, one of the world's top 20 golfers, career earnings of more than €25m on the European Tour and north of $28m on the PGA Tour - it's not a bad life, is it?



That's before you even take into account that his job is to play golf. No shelf-stacking or bin-collecting for big Henrik. When he gets up in the morning, he's his own boss and it's off to the golf, range, gym... whatever takes his fancy.

And, naturally, he's got his own private buggy, which we saw a clip of on Tyrrell Hatton's Instagram account earlier this week.



Hatton, who finished T3 behind Phil Mickelson in the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday, posted a video of Stenson visiting him at his home in Florida.



It looks like they're about to head out for a game in Stenson's buggy - which, if you look closely, has one rather unusual feature.



Can't see it?



Have another look...



Yep. Stenson, the 2016 Open champion, has the Claret Jug embroidered on the seat of his cart.

Admit it - you'd do the same if you could.



Incidentally, the man that Stenson beat on that incredible Open Sunday to make his major breakthrough has a 'humble brag' of his own that only the most eagle-eyed viewers will have noticed.



Remember how Phil Mickelson leapt into the air after winning his first major at the 2004 Masters? Here's a reminder...



Well, it appears that 'Lefty' has turned that iconic image into his own personal logo... and he even has it on the sole of his shoes.



Here's a closer look.



The lifestyles of the rich and famous, eh?

