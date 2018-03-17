Henrik Stenson: His Masters record will shock you

Before capturing his maiden major title at the 2016 Open, Henrik Stenson was widely considered to be one of golf's greatest majorless players.

But the Swede certainly didn't gain that reputation for his performances in one of the game's four majors: the Masters.



To say his Augusta National record doesn’t do justice to a player of his calibre is an understatement. Remarkably, Stenson - who turns 42 on the Thursday of Masters week - has never finished in the top ten in 12 appearances.

The world No.15 has played in every Masters since 2006 but a tie for 14th in 2014 is the best he has managed. Take a look at his results below:

Henrik Stenson's Masters record

2006: CUT

2007: T17

2008: T17

2009: T38

2010: CUT

2011: CUT

2012: T40

2013: T18

2014: T14

2015: T19

2016: T24

2017: CUT

Asked at the Arnold Palmer Invitational to explain why he's struggled at Augusta National, Stenson believes it's due to the course set-up not fitting his style.

"Augusta is a course that's set up to bomb it off the tee and really get it up there. You've got to be precise with your approach shots into those small sections on the greens and every yard kind of helps in that quest. So, yeah, it's a different type of golf.

"Here [at Bay Hill], you've got thick rough, slimmer fairways and more doglegs as well. So you've got to be on the short stuff. At Augusta, the fairways are quite wide and the rough isn't very high. So it's a different course setup.

"For me, it's about being a bit more aggressive at Augusta to try and turn things around. It's the major that I've performed the least in over the years and we're back trying to change that."