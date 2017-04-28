Henrik Stenson: How to hit out of a divot

The one thing you always do when you’re in a divot is assess the lie. Work out what you’re looking at and how you can play the shot.



If you’re limited by being in a divot, you want to see what your options are. You might be able to play something along the ground instead.

A lot of times you might think, ‘I know what I want to do, but where’s the best place to be if I can’t hit the green?’ Look at areas around the green and work out where would be the easiest place to get up and down from.



If that happens, it’s unlucky, but you really have to take your medicine to a degree and then play a shot that can leave you in a position where you can still make par. If you’re going for a magical shot over water, it can start costing you shots.

Another thing is, if it’s not too deep in the divot, a lot of time you can still keep the heel of the club just outside the divot and that gives you a bit of a buffer.



From there, you might hit it a fraction thin, but it still gives you some chance of a good contact. Otherwise, you’re looking to hit the ball first, especially if there’s a lot of sand in there.

I don’t try and lower myself down. I just take my normal stance. But if it’s sandy, you’ve got to get a bit steeper on it.