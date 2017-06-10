Henrik Stenson is releasing a children's book

Major-winning golfer. Check. Business owner. Check. Author?!? You can tick that one off now, too.

There appears to be very little 2016 Open champion Henrik Stenson won’t turn his hand to after he announced that he has helped write a children’s book with Swedish author Ebba Ómarsson.

Stenson, who has three children with his wife Emma – Lisa, Karl and Alice – has helped offer inspiration behind the 32-page ‘Henke Golfmus’ which, as you can maybe guess, is about a mouse that plays golf.

He took to Instagram to reveal his latest venture, revealing his excitement and saying that the book is about ‘believing in yourself and following your dreams’.



He also described the book, which is set to be released at the end of this month, as ‘motivating for children and their grown-ups’.

Here’s hoping we’ll get to see an English version of the book at some point, too.