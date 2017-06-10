There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsHenrik Stenson is releasing a children's book

Golf News

Henrik Stenson is releasing a children's book

By Bunkered Golf Magazine10 June, 2017
Henrik Stenson
Henrik Stenson

Major-winning golfer. Check. Business owner. Check. Author?!? You can tick that one off now, too.

There appears to be very little 2016 Open champion Henrik Stenson won’t turn his hand to after he announced that he has helped write a children’s book with Swedish author Ebba Ómarsson.

Stenson, who has three children with his wife Emma – Lisa, Karl and Alice – has helped offer inspiration behind the 32-page ‘Henke Golfmus’ which, as you can maybe guess, is about a mouse that plays golf.

He took to Instagram to reveal his latest venture, revealing his excitement and saying that the book is about ‘believing in yourself and following your dreams’.

Read more - Henrik Stenson starts his own brand

He also described the book, which is set to be released at the end of this month, as ‘motivating for children and their grown-ups’.

Here’s hoping we’ll get to see an English version of the book at some point, too.

Related Articles - Henrik Stenson

Related Articles - Golf News

Golf News

Henrik Stenson is releasing a children's book
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Phil Mickelson to skip 2017 Scottish Open
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Paul Azinger: Peers think Tiger Woods has 'pain meds problem'
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Billy Horschel uses 3-wood to putt after accident
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Gary Player reignites spat with 'disrespectful' course designer
New

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win an amazing golf holiday to Malaga
Macdonald Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How Twitter reacted to Tiger Woods' arrest
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Gary Player disputes Langer's senior major history
Bernhard Langer

By Martin Inglis

Barack Obama wows crowds in St Andrews
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a Powerbug GTX1 electic trolley
Powerbug

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below