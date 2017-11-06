There are no results available.
Golf News

Henrik Stenson suffers freak injury

By Bunkered Golf Magazine06 November, 2017
Henrik Stenson has admitted his European Tour season could be over before the final two Rolex Series events after struggling with a rib injury.

The 2016 Open champion played all four rounds in the Turkish Airlines Open - finishing T35 - but afterwards said he was unsure whether he'd be able to play in both this week's Nedbank Golf Challenge and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

“I was not 100% last week, but I guess the travel and the way things progressed it just got worse,” Stenson, who is expected to go for an MRI scan, told Golf Channel. “It’s not been good and obviously I haven’t been able to do myself justice in terms of the golf.”

It is understood that Stenson originally thought the injury was a muscle issue, but now
thinks it might be a bone bruise. But how does he think he sustained it?

Well, it seems like it could have been during the photo shoot for the WGC-HSBC Champions, where he, Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama and Haotong Li were hoisted in the air into a 'superman' position.

“I’m not superman even though certain people thought I was superman,” he added. If Stenson does miss the next two European Tour events, he does hope to be back for the Hero World Challenge at the end of the month.

