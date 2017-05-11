There are no results available.
Henrik Stenson's caddie chucks club after 17th hole failure

By Bunkered Golf Magazine11 May, 2017
Henrik Stenson
Gareth Lord

One of the things that makes the Players Championship special is the annual Caddie Competition on the infamous 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass.

And, as ever, there were a load of funny moments. None more so than Henrik Stenson's caddie, Gareth Lord, who found the water and, well, dispatched one of his boss's clubs into the lake.

Oh, Lord(y) ! @theplayerschamp

A post shared by Henrik Stenson (@henrikstenson) on

James Hahn's caddie, Mark Urbanek, decided that instead of hitting his shot, he'd throw the ball onto the heart of the green.

@looper62 hand cannon to like 20ft on #17. 💪🏼🏝🔫

A post shared by Justin Ragognetti (@jragognetti) on

After some questionable comments while the ball was in the air, Lee Westwood's caddie, Billy Foster, was able to find the green.

Billy Foster!!!⛳️👍🏻🚀💥🔥

A post shared by Lee Westwood (@westwood_lee) on

But the winner was Tommy Fleetwood's caddie, Ian Finnis, who stuck his iron shot to 4ft and made birdie for his 'first caddie major'.

