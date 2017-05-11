One of the things that makes the Players Championship special is the annual Caddie Competition on the infamous 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass.
And, as ever, there were a load of funny moments. None more so than Henrik Stenson's caddie, Gareth Lord, who found the water and, well, dispatched one of his boss's clubs into the lake.
James Hahn's caddie, Mark Urbanek, decided that instead of hitting his shot, he'd throw the ball onto the heart of the green.
After some questionable comments while the ball was in the air, Lee Westwood's caddie, Billy Foster, was able to find the green.
But the winner was Tommy Fleetwood's caddie, Ian Finnis, who stuck his iron shot to 4ft and made birdie for his 'first caddie major'.
My 1st caddy major!! Nearest pin @THEPLAYERSChamp on @PGATOUR 😉👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/0CuliE8Lr4— ian finnis (@FinoEFC) May 11, 2017
Very proud!!! https://t.co/Y8NMrJs1Lc— Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) May 11, 2017