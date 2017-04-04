Henrik Stenson's Masters record will shock you

Having finally claimed his first major in dominant fashion at last year’s Open Championship, you could be forgiven for thinking that Henrik Stenson has nothing to prove at the Masters this week.



Wrong.

The Swede is out to try to improve on an Augusta National record that, frankly, doesn’t do justice to a player of his calibre.

Remarkably, the world No.5 has never - never - managed to crack the top ten in 11 previous Masters appearances. A tie for 14th in 2014 is as good as it’s got for him.

He has also missed the cut in the first men’s major of the season three times since his debut in 2006.

Nope, Stenson’s Masters record is far from impressive – and he knows it.

Asked at the Shell Houston Open last week if he can pin-point ‘one reason’ why he’s struggled around Augusta, he replied: “It’s definitely more than one. I don't think we have time to go through them all. I'm heading into my I think my 12th straight Masters appearance and I'm willing to agree with you, tied 14th is not what I'm looking for.”

Stenson reckons that, amongst other things, his typical playing style doesn't lend itself towards making a Masters charge.



Accuracy off the tee might not be the No. 1 key at Augusta. - Henrik Stenson

“As you know, I normally hit a lot of fairways,” he added. “I don't think you get as much out of that at Augusta because the rough is so low and the fairways are kind of wide. Accuracy off the tee might not be the No.1 key. So, we're trying to get the driver in play on a couple of the holes where we maybe played a bit too conservative in the past.”

The 40-year-old also revealed that he has been working on his putting to try and prepare for Augusta’s notoriously tricky greens.

“I had the guys at Lake Nona [in Florida] work a bit extra to speed up the practice greens to really get them slick and get those really short putts with a lot of break, which we don't always get to play and practice as much,” he added.

“I've done some things differently, and hopefully that will pay off.”

We’ll find out soon enough…