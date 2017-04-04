There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsHenrik Stenson's Masters record will shock you

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Golf News

LIVE! THE MASTERS

Henrik Stenson's Masters record will shock you

By Bunkered Golf Magazine04 April, 2017
Henrik Stenson The Masters
Henrik Stenson

Having finally claimed his first major in dominant fashion at last year’s Open Championship, you could be forgiven for thinking that Henrik Stenson has nothing to prove at the Masters this week.

Wrong.

The Swede is out to try to improve on an Augusta National record that, frankly, doesn’t do justice to a player of his calibre.

Remarkably, the world No.5 has never - never - managed to crack the top ten in 11 previous Masters appearances. A tie for 14th in 2014 is as good as it’s got for him. 

He has also missed the cut in the first men’s major of the season three times since his debut in 2006.

Henrik Stenson2

Nope, Stenson’s Masters record is far from impressive – and he knows it.

Asked at the Shell Houston Open last week if he can pin-point ‘one reason’ why he’s struggled around Augusta, he replied: “It’s definitely more than one. I don't think we have time to go through them all. I'm heading into my I think my 12th straight Masters appearance and I'm willing to agree with you, tied 14th is not what I'm looking for.”

Stenson reckons that, amongst other things, his typical playing style doesn't lend itself towards making a Masters charge.

Accuracy off the tee might not be the No. 1 key at Augusta.

- Henrik Stenson

“As you know, I normally hit a lot of fairways,” he added. “I don't think you get as much out of that at Augusta because the rough is so low and the fairways are kind of wide. Accuracy off the tee might not be the No.1 key. So, we're trying to get the driver in play on a couple of the holes where we maybe played a bit too conservative in the past.”

The 40-year-old also revealed that he has been working on his putting to try and prepare for Augusta’s notoriously tricky greens.

“I had the guys at Lake Nona [in Florida] work a bit extra to speed up the practice greens to really get them slick and get those really short putts with a lot of break, which we don't always get to play and practice as much,” he added.

“I've done some things differently, and hopefully that will pay off.”

We’ll find out soon enough…

Related Articles - Henrik Stenson

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - The Masters

Latest Headlines

Golf News

Rory in late gear switch
THE MASTERS

By Bryce Ritchie

'Laid-back' DJ in typical form
THE MASTERS

By Bryce Ritchie

Willett admits to 'major' struggles
Danny Willett

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Henrik Stenson's Masters record will shock you
Henrik Stenson

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

The Masters: How Britain's golfers will be watching
The Masters

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win a three-night golf break to Ayrshire

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

New handicap rule aims to stop bandits
England Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Aberdeenshire man wins £44k from golf bet
Adam Hadwin

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Golf tips: Power up like Dustin Johnson
Dustin Johnson

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below