Golf News

Hero Challenge heads to iconic London venue

By bunkered.co.uk29 August, 2018
Canary Wharf

Remember during Scottish Open week when the European Tour’s curtain-raiser for the event – the Hero Challenge – visited Edinburgh Castle?

Well, ahead of the British Masters at Walton Heath, which will be hosted by Justin Rose, the fun event will head to another iconic landmark, Canary Wharf, in central London.

Rose will headline the event as some of the world’s leading golfers tee it up at the bustling financial centre for the European Tour’s innovative one-hole shootout, which will take place on Tuesday, October 9.

Justin Rose

Rose said: “I think it’s a great idea to bring golf into the heart of London and Canary Wharf will be pretty spectacular backdrop for the Hero Challenge. It’s always fun to do something a bit different and reach new audiences.

“The reaction to previous editions of the Hero Challenge on social media has been very positive and I’m really looking forward to taking part myself during the British Masters week.”

Tickets for the Hero Challenge at Canary Wharf, along with tickets to
all four tournament days and the Pro-Am at the British
Masters, are available HERE.

