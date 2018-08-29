Hero Challenge heads to iconic London venue

Remember during Scottish Open week when the European Tour’s curtain-raiser for the event – the Hero Challenge – visited Edinburgh Castle?



Well, ahead of the British Masters at Walton Heath, which will be hosted by Justin Rose, the fun event will head to another iconic landmark, Canary Wharf, in central London.



• Golfer agrees to sell gear to Twitter 'chancer' namesake



• Sergio speaks out on Ryder Cup prospects



Rose will headline the event as some of the world’s leading golfers tee it up at the bustling financial centre for the European Tour’s innovative one-hole shootout, which will take place on Tuesday, October 9.

Rose said: “I think it’s a great idea to bring golf into the heart of London and Canary Wharf will be pretty spectacular backdrop for the Hero Challenge. It’s always fun to do something a bit different and reach new audiences.



• Hatton spends $172 on a putter; earns him an extra $80k



• Did US star just let slip he's on the Ryder Cup team?!



“The reaction to previous editions of the Hero Challenge on social media has been very positive and I’m really looking forward to taking part myself during the British Masters week.”

Tickets for the Hero Challenge at Canary Wharf, along with tickets to

all four tournament days and the Pro-Am at the British

Masters, are available HERE.