He's back! "Wine-free" Victor Dubuisson makes his return to golf

Only a matter of weeks after his country was widely acclaimed for hosting the 2018 Ryder Cup, Frenchman Victor Dubuisson has made his long-awaited return to the game.



Dubuisson, 28, is playing in the Hong Kong Open this week – his first start since the Open de Espana in April.

The Frenchman, one of the heroes of the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles, has been sidelined with a perforated eardrum but is back to full fitness and determined to rediscover the form that helped him reach as high No.15 on the Official World Golf Ranking.



In a fantastic blog for the European Tour, he reflected on his struggles over the past year or so and mapped out his plan to return to the very top of the game – starting with a self-imposed ban on drinking wine!

“That is a tough one but now I have a simple diet,” he revealed. “When I was treated for my ear my doctor recommended some other lifestyle changes and it has had such a positive impact for me so far.

“I returned to training for the first time in six years. Before, I ate whatever I wanted and never went to the gym. Now, I am running a lot and working out regularly. I feel much better in terms of my breathing, whether that be on the course or with my swing.



"It feels much easier and I feel more flexible as well. I’ve also lost a lot of weight, so I need to take four or five weeks to put some of that back on as muscle.

“I've changed the way I spend my time off the course, how I prepare for practice, and the way I approach everything in general is with a more professional outlook.”

Good luck to the guy!