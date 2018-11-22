search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsHe's back! "Wine-free" Victor Dubuisson makes his return to golf

Golf News

He's back! "Wine-free" Victor Dubuisson makes his return to golf

By Michael McEwan22 November, 2018
victor dubuisson European Tour hong kong open Open de Espana Official World Golf Ranking Ryder Cup 2018 Le Golf National Ryder Cup 2014 Gleneagles
Victor Dubuisson

Only a matter of weeks after his country was widely acclaimed for hosting the 2018 Ryder Cup, Frenchman Victor Dubuisson has made his long-awaited return to the game.

Dubuisson, 28, is playing in the Hong Kong Open this week – his first start since the Open de Espana in April.

The Frenchman, one of the heroes of the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles, has been sidelined with a perforated eardrum but is back to full fitness and determined to rediscover the form that helped him reach as high No.15 on the Official World Golf Ranking.

• SIGN UP NOW - The bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League is now live!

• Euro legend "in total agreement" with Rory over PGA Tour switch

In a fantastic blog for the European Tour, he reflected on his struggles over the past year or so and mapped out his plan to return to the very top of the game – starting with a self-imposed ban on drinking wine!

“That is a tough one but now I have a simple diet,” he revealed. “When I was treated for my ear my doctor recommended some other lifestyle changes and it has had such a positive impact for me so far.

Victor Dubuisson 2

“I returned to training for the first time in six years. Before, I ate whatever I wanted and never went to the gym. Now, I am running a lot and working out regularly. I feel much better in terms of my breathing, whether that be on the course or with my swing.

• Celtic's claims about Scottish golf tourism dismissed as 'inaccurate'

• "Pathetic and putrid" - English ace slams Tiger vs Phil

"It feels much easier and I feel more flexible as well. I’ve also lost a lot of weight, so I need to take four or five weeks to put some of that back on as muscle.

“I've changed the way I spend my time off the course, how I prepare for practice, and the way I approach everything in general is with a more professional outlook.”

Good luck to the guy!

Related Articles - victor dubuisson

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - hong kong open

Related Articles - Open de Espana

Related Articles - Official World Golf Ranking

Related Articles - Ryder Cup 2018

Related Articles - Le Golf National

Related Articles - Ryder Cup 2014

Related Articles - Gleneagles

Golf News

Don't miss our incredible Black Friday subscription offer
Tiger vs Phil WILL be shown live in the UK after all
He's back! "Wine-free" Victor Dubuisson makes his return to golf
Introducing... the bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League!
European legend "in total agreement" with Rory McIlroy's PGA Tour move

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
play button
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
See all videos right arrow