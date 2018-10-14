search
HomeGolf NewsHe's done it! Young Scot secures European Tour card

Golf News

He's done it! Young Scot secures European Tour card

By Michael McEwan14 October, 2018
Grant Forrest Challenge Tour European Tour Hainan Open Liam Johnston David Law Craigielaw Scottish Golf Golf In Scotland
Scottish Golf Flag

There’s a new Scot heading to the European Tour. 

Grant Forrest has guaranteed his graduation from the Challenge Tour after finishing second in the Hainan Open in China today.

With two events left to play this season, the 25-year-old is now assured of a place in the top 15 of the tour rankings, ensuring that he will ply his trade on the European Tour for the first time next season. 

Grant Forrest

The Hainan Open delivered Forrest’s third runner-up finish of a superb season in which he has banked €112,677.

The Craigielaw golfer will be joined in graduating to the main tour by Liam Johnston – who defeated him in the final of the Andalucia Costa del Sol Match Play 9 in May – with David Law also well positioned going into the final two events of the year. 

