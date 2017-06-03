There are no results available.
High school golfer chooses integrity over glory

By Bunkered Golf Magazine03 June, 2017
Amateur Golf
A high school golfer from the USA has sacrificed glory for integrity after flagging up a scorecard error that would have otherwise gone unnoticed.

Kaylee Gossen, from Marshall school in Minnesota, posted a round of 82 to be one of the two lowest scores in the team to carry forward. However, there was one problem, and it came on the 16th hole.

After finishing the par-4, she told her playing partners she had a double-bogey six. However, when she spoke with her parents afterwards – who had followed her throughout her round – they had her down for an 83 with a triple-bogey on the 16th.

After replaying the hole in her head several times, she realised that her parents were correct, and immediately spoke with her coach and together they consulted with tournament officials.

“I wasn't feeling good about it,” Gossen told PGA.com. “They came back and said make sure it's right. I told them I'm sure it's supposed to be a seven.”

As a result, she was disqualified and her team fell further behind in the competition. That, though, didn’t bother Gossen as she realised it was the right thing to do and has been able to sleep well as a result.

“I knew walking in there – I started tearing up,” she added. “I knew I was going to be disqualified, but it was the right thing to do.

“Integrity goes a lot (further) than state. State is a great experience, but I'd rather be known for something much more.”

