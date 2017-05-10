Highlands clubs combine for James Braid Trail

Representatives from seven leading golf clubs in the north of Scotland have launched the exciting new James Braid Highland Golf Trail.



The courses are Boat of Garten (below), Inverness, Muir of Ord, Golspie, Brora (above), Fortrose & Rosemarkie and Reay and all were either wholly or partly designed by the renowned golf course designer and five-time Open champion.

A website – www.jamesbraidhighland.golf - has been created to offer visitors advice on how best to make the most of a trip to the area, with a brief history on each of the courses, some suggested itineraries and activities aside from golf.

The trail is the brainchild of Hamish Milne, vice-captain and marketing convener of Muir of Ord Golf Club, and it formed an important part of the submission that saw the club named ‘Club of the Year 2016’ at the Scottish Golf Awards.



“We believe James Braid Highland Golf Trail will provide a valuable service to golfers planning a trip to our area and I have to thank the other six clubs for their support in recognising the potential of it,” said Mr Milne.

“We hope through the website and the support we are receiving from outside agencies that many golfers from all over the world will be attracted to the area to experience the variety of wonderful courses designed by James Braid.”

Further information about the James Braid Highland Golf Trail is available by viewing the website or by contacting the secretaries of any of the seven clubs involved with the trail.