There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsHighlands clubs combine for James Braid Trail

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Golf News

Highlands clubs combine for James Braid Trail

By Martin Inglis10 May, 2017
Highlands
Brora

Representatives from seven leading golf clubs in the north of Scotland have launched the exciting new James Braid Highland Golf Trail.

The courses are Boat of Garten (below), Inverness, Muir of Ord, Golspie, Brora (above), Fortrose & Rosemarkie and Reay and all were either wholly or partly designed by the renowned golf course designer and five-time Open champion.

A website – www.jamesbraidhighland.golf - has been created to offer visitors advice on how best to make the most of a trip to the area, with a brief history on each of the courses, some suggested itineraries and activities aside from golf.

The trail is the brainchild of Hamish Milne, vice-captain and marketing convener of Muir of Ord Golf Club, and it formed an important part of the submission that saw the club named ‘Club of the Year 2016’ at the Scottish Golf Awards.

Read more - Midges set to wreak havoc for Scottish golfers

Boat Of Garten

“We believe James Braid Highland Golf Trail will provide a valuable service to golfers planning a trip to our area and I have to thank the other six clubs for their support in recognising the potential of it,” said Mr Milne.

“We hope through the website and the support we are receiving from outside agencies that many golfers from all over the world will be attracted to the area to experience the variety of wonderful courses designed by James Braid.”

Further information about the James Braid Highland Golf Trail is available by viewing the website or by contacting the secretaries of any of the seven clubs involved with the trail.

Related Articles - Scottish News

Latest Headlines

Golf News

Jordan Spieth glad Sergio silenced 'haters'
Jordan Spieth

By Martin Inglis

Highlands clubs combine for James Braid Trail
Highlands

By Martin Inglis

Midges set to wreak havoc for Scottish golfers
Scottish Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Danny Willett splits from long-term caddie
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Rory McIlroy confirms TaylorMade switch
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win an amazing golf holiday to Malaga
Macdonald Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Henrik Stenson: How to hit out of a divot
TIPS

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

10 things you NEED to know about Joe Miller
New

By Martin Inglis

Ian Poulter gets PGA Tour card reprieve
Ian Poulter

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a Powerbug GTX1 electic trolley
Powerbug

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below